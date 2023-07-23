‘They stress me out’ – Lukashenko complains to Putin about Wagner’s wishes to march on Warsaw

Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko

While meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on July 23, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, raised concerns about Russia’s Wagner private military company planning an attack on Poland, reported Pul Pervogo, a Telegram channel affiliated with Lukashenko, on July 23.

“They are starting to stress us out with their actions – the Wagner PMC is apparentlyintent on heading west: ‘Let’s take a tour to Warsaw and Rzeszów!’,” Lukashenko is quoted as saying.

Lukashenko made it clear that he would find any attempt to “disintegrate Ukraine” unacceptable.

During the meeting, Lukashenko firmly stated that the mercenaries are currently stationed in central Belarus, expressing reluctance to redeploy them to western Belarus due to their “unfavorable disposition.”

“We will take all necessary measures to counter this potential threat. Moreover, I kindly request that you also address this matter from your end,” Lukashenko appealed directly to Putin.

Lukashenko reportedly presented a new map titled “Map of Redeployment of Polish Troops near the borders of the Union State: by brigade, in close proximity to Brest and Grodno.”

The meeting between Putin and Lukashenko took place at the Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna, near St. Petersburg, Russia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine