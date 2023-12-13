‘Stressed’ cat was surrendered. A year later, shelter hopes she has home for Christmas

A “stressed” cat was surrendered a year ago — and a Florida animal rescue hopes she will have a new home for the holidays.

“Please Santa, help me find someone to cuddle up with for Christmas this year,” the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Brevard said Dec. 12 in a Facebook post written from the perspective of Thelma the cat.

Thelma was first adopted as a kitten. She spent six years with an owner, but new people and animals in the home made her “extremely stressed,” and she started “scratching and biting to try to communicate” her displeasure, the shelter wrote.

Thelma was brought to the shelter weeks before Christmas 2022. There, she was still anxious when around other pets and ended up living at a foster home, according to online posts.

But now, her foster family hopes to care for other cats, meaning Thelma needs another place to live.

“I urgently need a foster, but hopefully someone will fall in love and adopt me soon too,” SPCA of Brevard wrote in its Facebook post, which served as Thelma’s letter to Santa.

Thelma is about 7 years old and enjoys “basking in the sunlight.” She’s described as a loyal cat that can’t get enough of being around her caregivers.

“I love to crawl in their lap, give kisses, sleep next to them, and LOVE playing with toys,” the animal rescue organization wrote. “I just get grumpy when other cats or small children are around.”

The shelter said Thelma was up for adoption as of Dec. 12. Anyone interested in meeting Thelma is asked to call 321-567-3615 or fill out an application at spcabrevard.com/cats-available-for-adoption.

The SPCA of Brevard didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 13. The animal rescue is in Titusville, roughly 40 miles east of Orlando.

