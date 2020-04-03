'We’re all stressed out': Parenting in a pandemic puts additional stress on families, children

Each night, Paula Madrid's 7-year-old daughter, Chloé, refuses to go to bed quietly -- a new rebellion hatched since the family sequestered themselves in their New York City apartment to avoid the coronavirus.

"Everyday, there's something going on that wasn't happening before," said Madrid, a clinical and forensic psychologist.

In normal times, Madrid would discipline Chloé and enforce the bedtime rule. But times are far from normal.

"We’re all stressed out," she said. "We all have the right to express frustration. It'll be unfair to behave as if nothing has changed."

Parents across the U.S., like Madrid, are grappling with how best to balance being empathetic with children during a crisis with disciplining for bad behavior, as experts closely monitor the well being and mental health of children amid the global pandemic.

A young girl celebrates after receiving a food delivery during a mandatory quarantine for coronavirus near Avon, Colorado, on March 26, 2020.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 5,316 on Thursday, as more communities across the nation moved to self-isolation in their homes. Meanwhile, new unemployment claims soared to 6.6 million, bringing heightened stress over the pandemic into millions of homes across the country.

More yelling and spanking at home as stress grows

A recent study by the University of Michigan found that the outbreak is already taking its toll on parents. The online survey of 562 adults, released Tuesday, showed that a majority of parents -- 52% -- said that self-isolating and financial worries were getting in the way of their parenting.

Other findings include:

A majority of parents (61%) reported shouting, yelling and screaming at children at least once since secluding to their homes.

About 1 in 6 parents reported having spanked or slapped their children during the crisis. Eleven percent said they had done this multiple times.

About 19% said they were screaming more and 15% said they had increased their use of discipline during the pandemic.

As children stay home from school in the weeks and months to come, they'll have less adults to report any physical and mental abuse, said Shawna Lee, associate professor of social work at the University of Michigan and the study's lead author. Educators are often the main source of reporting child abuse, she said.

"My concern is that kids are actually suffering and there’s no adults there to help them out and intervene," she said.

Though different from past crises, the coronavirus outbreak could impact children's health similarly as past hurricanes and other natural disasters, said Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University in New York City and president emeritus and co-founder of the Children’s Health Fund.

Anxiety can contribute to depression in children

Disruption in normal routines and anxiety over outside threats could often lead to anxiety and depression in children, he said. Long-term studies of how children responded to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the 2018's Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricanes Maria and Irma in the Caribbean showed some students had problems at school months after the disaster, behavior changes and even medical problems, such as increased rates of asthma, he said.

Some signs to look for in children include: Drastic changes in behavior or aggressive behavior, noticeable change of sleeping habits or prolonged fits of anger or crying, Redlener said.

Parents will play a key role, as children look to their parents to decipher the crisis, he said. "Children need their parents to look and act as if they're adapting to this new reality," Redlener said.