'Stressful time' ahead: Simu Liu prepares to meet parents of new girlfriend Allison Hsu

Simu Liu has revealed that his plans for the holiday season include spending time with his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, and meeting her parents.

In an exclusive interview with People, Liu, 33, shared that he considers meeting a partner’s parents to be a “stressful time.”

“Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting the parents thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time," Liu told People during this year’s Unforgettable Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

Liu also shared that Hsu, 26, is "a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."

The “Shang-Chi” star first made his relationship with his new girlfriend Instagram official in a post on Dec. 3, showing the couple attending the premiere of the Christmas action-comedy film “Violent Night” in Los Angeles the night before.

Hsu, a digital marketing manager at Interscope Records who “leads all things digital and social” for Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and other Interscope talent,” made their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of them at a BLACKPINK concert, simply captioning the Nov. 20 post with a smiley face.

Liu and Hsu attended the Unforgettable Gala, sponsored by Character Media, to celebrate Asian Pacific Islander leaders and creatives in entertainment, the arts and culture. The event, hosted by Eugene Cordero, featured keynote speakers such as Daniel Dae Kim and Lisa Ling.

The “Kim’s Convenience” actor noted that 2021 was a huge year for him since that was when “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” debuted in theaters. The Marvel film, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4, became the third film of the COVID-19 era to earn $400 million globally.

“And that story continues and the fight for representation continues. It doesn't just end with one movie — and it never will,” Liu added. “So I'm out here and we're going to talk about all the amazing wins that we had in 2022. And there were many."

