Police: Bank robbery suspect who prompted hourslong standoff on I-495 has died

An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a vehicle on I-495 near Andover and Lawrence has died from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said State Police.

Anthony Miele, 49 of Quincy, shot himself Tuesday night while police negotiators were attempting to convince him to surrender peacefully. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he died, police said.

The standoff began after a state police sergeant saw a BMW that was sought in connection with a series of bank robberies outside Digital Federal Credit Union on Broadway in Methuen. When troopers attempted to stop the car after it pulled away from the bank, the driver fled onto 495, pulled into the grass median, and he barricaded himself in the vehicle for about two hours before turning his gun on himself, state police said.

No troopers fired their weapons and Miele was the only person inside the vehicle, according to police.

Norton Police said on Monday afternoon, officers responded to Bluestone Bank on Main Street for an attempted robbery. Employees reported that an individual dressed in all-black clothing, wearing a black face mask and bulletproof vest attempted to aggressively open the front door of the bank, but the door was locked.

After retrieving video footage from Bluestone Bank it was determined that the suspect’s vehicle was the same make and model as Miele’s vehicle that was located Tuesday night on I-495.

Detectives believe Miele was the same individual involved in bank robberies in Easton and Lincoln, Rhode Island, in June.

This is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

