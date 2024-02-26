Stretch of Bellingham’s Woburn Street set for a closure this week. Here’s when and why

Woburn Street will be closed overnight for three nights this week, affecting travelers between Iowa Street and Lakeway Drive. The work is part of the last phase of a project to replace an aging sewer line along one of Bellingham’s busiest north-south commuter routes.

Closure hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Tuesday through Friday, according to the Public Works Department.

Work is focused on a short part of Woburn Street between Fraser and Old Woburn streets, Public Works spokeswoman Torhil Ramsay said.

That stretch of road carries about 13,000 cars and trucks daily, according to a 2018 city traffic survey.

Traffic will be detoured to Fraser Street, Puget Street and Lakeway, Ramsay said in an email.

Construction to replace the sewer line began in April 2023, and the bulk of the work affected Woburn Street from Alabama Street to Barkley Boulevard.

The final stages of that project have been plagued by delays, the city said at its website.

“Due to challenging soil conditions and the depths of excavations necessary, installing the sewer mains has taken longer than expected to ensure the safety of construction workers and the community.”