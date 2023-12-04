Stretch of Bijou St closed due to fire inside downtown business

TechCrunch

Strava is taking one big step closer to becoming a true social network, as the fitness-tracking platform introduces in-app messaging to let users send private one-to-one and group messages. The new messaging feature, which is available to both free and premium subscribers, goes some way toward unifying everything in a single app, so budding athletes can coordinate activities without having to context-switch between Strava and third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp. For millions, Strava has become the de facto activity tracking platform for recording and analyzing rides, runs, rows and dozens more activities.