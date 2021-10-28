Shootout involving police shuts down Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach

People in two cars were shooting at each other as they sped along Biscayne Boulevard early Thursday. When a North Miami Beach police sergeant tried to stop them, he was shot at and returned fire, police said.

The cars took off.

The shootout happened in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street around 2:43 a.m., according to North Miami Beach police.

Police later found one of the cars, a white BMW, with four wounded people inside. They appeared to have gunshot wounds, their injuries “consistent with a gunshot wound and/or a graze,” said North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand during an early morning news conference.

They were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, he said.

@myNMBPolice would like to inform residents and visitors to avoid the intersection of NE 163rd St. and Biscayne Blvd. until further notice. Biscayne Blvd and NE 163 St. are closed until further notice please find an alternate route. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) October 28, 2021

The people in the other car, a four-door black Charger, got away.

Rand said the sergeant, who has worked with the police department for six years, was not injured.

“Thank God I don’t have an injured officer ... We will catch the people involved in this. We have some good leads,” Rand said.

Police have shut down the four-way intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 163rd Street in all directions for the investigation. The intersection, which has a Shell gas station and a strip club, is surrounded by crime tape.

Dozens of evidence markers are scattered on the road. Police say they’ve found bullet casings across at least 20 blocks, according to WSVN.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.