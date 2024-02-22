Stretch of Florida road named ‘Roberto Clemente Way’

A stretch of road in Florida is now officially named after a Pittsburgh Pirates legend.

Roberto Clemente Way was dedicated on Wednesday.

“Our Father’s legacy transcends the baseball field,” Roberto Clemente Jr. said. “His dedication to excellence, compassion for others and unwavering commitment to serving his community and nation continue to inspire us all. The street designation in his honor is a testament to his remarkable life and the lasting impact on Manatee County and beyond.”

27th Street in Manatee County from Sate Route 64 to 38th Avenue East will now be known as Roberto Clemente Way.

Memorial signage will be installed at key locations to pay tribute to the baseball great.

“We are pleased to pay tribute to Roberto Clemente and his legacy in this way,” said Manatee County District 2 Commissioner Amanda Ballard, who seconded the motion initiated by At-Large Commissioner Jason Bearden to change the street name. “This will be a lasting appreciation of his honor and humanity.”

