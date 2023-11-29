Stretch of Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs to close overnight as bridge work continues

The Indian Canyon Drive bridge over the railroad, which is being widened in a multiyear project.

The often-shuttered portion of Indian Canyon Drive connecting Palm Springs and Interstate 10 will be closed for about eight hours starting Thursday night. But this time, it's not because of bad weather.

The road will be closing as part of ongoing construction work on the bridge that takes Indian Canyon Drive over the interstate and surrounding roadway.

The closure, which is scheduled to last from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday, will extend from Garnet Avenue south to Sunrise Parkway. During the closure, crews will work to restripe and realign Indian Canyon Drive as part of the first stage of a four-stage project.

The focus of the work, which is scheduled to last through 2025, is the creation of a new six-lane bridge on Indian Canyon Drive over the railroad with a railed sidewalk to protect pedestrians.

More work could also be coming to Indian Canyon Drive in the near future: State officials also have recommended the state provide a $50 million grant to fund the construction of bridges over the wash that would reduce the need for the wind- and flooding-related closures that have long plagued the roadway. A final decision about that grant is set to be made next week.

