Strict anti-abortion laws like Alabama's are aimed at Supreme Court, which may prove to be an obstacle

WASHINGTON – The near-total ban on abortion awaiting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's signature is but the latest example of red-state governors and legislators seeking a path to a more conservative Supreme Court.

Legislation passed by the state Senate Tuesday criminalizing abortion except when the life of the mother or fetus is in danger follows a flurry of anti-abortion action, mostly in the form of "fetal heartbeat laws" that ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Such laws have been enacted this year in Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi.

The goal is to produce lawsuits that work their way through lower courts and, ultimately, to the nation's highest court. That didn't work in North Dakota, where a fetal heartbeat law that was struck down failed to gain Supreme Court review in 2015.

And despite President Donald Trump's additions of conservative Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, the newly constituted court isn't likely to reverse its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling allowing abortion anytime soon, experts say.

Anti-abortion activists protest outside of the Supreme Court during the March for Life on Jan. 18, 2019. More

"It is not clear that the current justices who have expressed doubts about the correctness of decisions like Roe and Casey will want to take up a case that squarely presents the question whether these decisions should be overruled," says Richard Garnett, director of the Notre Dame Program on Church, State & Society. "Instead, they might well prefer to first consider less sweeping abortion regulations and to uphold them even under the current doctrine."

That still worries proponents of abortion rights, who fear lesser Supreme Court rulings could lead to relitigating Roe.

"Legislatures feel emboldened by this change on the court," said Caitlin Borgmann, a former law professor leading the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana. "They're going to be willing to try to push the envelope even more than before."

Conservatives' hopes focus on Kavanaugh, who succeeded retired Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy in October. Kennedy cast deciding votes to uphold abortion rights in a landmark case in 1992 and to strike down state restrictions in a Texas case three years ago.

Kavanaugh's only brush with abortion on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit came in 2017, when he dissented from a decision allowing an undocumented teenager in federal custody to get an abortion. Kavanaugh wanted to allow more time for the girl to find a private sponsor, so the government was not involved.

During his contentious Senate confirmation battle last year, he referred to the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide and subsequent rulings as "precedent on precedent." That won him the crucial support of moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

"Justice Kavanaugh owes his seat to Sen. Collins," said David Garrow, a Pulitizer Prize-winning historian who wrote a book on Roe v. Wade. "Is he going to publicly humiliate Sen. Collins in advance of the 2020 election?"

Lesser restrictions stand a chance

Women dressed as handmaids protest against a near-total abortion ban outside the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Ala., on April 17, 2019. More

What the high court is more likely to do is whittle away at abortion rights by upholding laws that impose lesser restrictions on women seeking abortions or the doctors and clinics that provide them.