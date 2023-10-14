Strictly 2023 leaderboard: The scores from week four of the BBC dance competition

Week four of Strictly Come Dancing was packed with tassels, torsos and a few tears as the celebrity contestants get deeper into competition mode.

On Saturday (14 October), the 13 remaining couples performed a variety of dance routines, from emotional Viennese waltzes to a fierce paso doble.

At the top of the leaderboard this week is Layton Williams, a TV and musical theatre star, and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin. Their spicy and confident cha-cha to Whitney Houston’s 2009 song “Million Dollar Bill” impressed all four judges, and gained them three nines and a 10 from Motsi Mabuse , to make a final score of 37.

Co-host Claudia Winkleman then revealed that their performance marks the earliest 10 awarded to a cha-cha in Strictly’s 21-season history.

Closely behind them is another of this season’s frontrunners, former EastEnders star Nigel Harman. Along with professional partner Katya Jones, he performed a salsa and received an overall score of 33.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale is comedian Eddie Kadi and his partner Karen Hauer, with 24 out of 40. Though they finished near the top of the leaderboard last week for their couple’s choice freestyle, inspired by the film Men in Black, their American Smooth this week did not elicit the same excitement from the judging panel.

At the very bottom is Paralympian Jody Cundy and his professional partner Jowita PrzystaÅ‚, who received a score of 19 for their salsa.

Here is this week’s leaderboard in full, with the individual marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Layton and Nikita: 37 (9 + 10 + 9 + 9)

Nigel and Katya: 33 (8 + 9 + 8 + 8)

Adam and Luba: 32 (8 + 8 + 8 + 8)

Amanda and Giovanni: 31 (7 + 8 + 8 + 8)

Angela Rippon: 31 (8 + 7 + 8 + 8)

Bobby and Dianne: 30 (7 + 7 + 8 + 8)

Annabel and Johannes: 29 (7 + 7 + 7 + 8)

Ellie and Vito: 28 (7 + 7 + 7 + 7)

Zara and Graziano: 28 (7 + 7 + 7 + 7)

Angela and Carlos: 28 (7 + 7 + 7 + 7)

Krishnan and Lauren: 28 (6 + 7 + 7 + 8)

Eddie and Karen: 24 (4 + 7 + 6 + 7)

Jody and Jowita: 19 (3 + 5 + 5 + 6)

The results show will air on Sunday 15 October at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, featuring a performance from soul and musical theatre star Beverley Knight.