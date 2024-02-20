Strictly Come Dancing dancer Robin Windsor dies aged 44

Tributes are being paid to former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor, who has died aged 44.

The professional dancer was paired with the likes of EastEnders legend Anita Dobson, Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden and actresses Patsy Kensit and Lisa Riley on the BBC show.

Tributes have poured in following the tragic announcement of Windsor’s death on Tuesday.

Strictly co-star James Jordan said: "I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly.

"Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend."

Robin Windsor with Patsy Kensit on Strictly Come Dancing on 2010 (PA)

The dancer also performed with newsreader Susanna Reid in 2011 for a special episode of Strictly Come Dancing for Children In Need.

She fought back tears as she learned of Robin's death live on Good Morning Britain.

Reid said: “We have some very sad news to break. A much loved member of the Strictly Come Dancing family because on their Facebook page today... I'm sorry I'm not going to be able to read this Ed because I danced with... it's about Robin Windsor.”

Windsor’s death was announced in a statement posted on the Facebook page of the dance company he founded, Burn the Floor.

It reads: “The Burn the Floor (BTF) family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

“His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Windsor performed on Strictly until 2014 when he was forced to pull out of the show after he was paralysed for four days due to a slipped disc.

The dancer had most recently starred in Come What May, a Moulin Rouge tribute show.

Production company Sisco Entertainment also announced Robin's death via a statement shared on social media.

The tribute said: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor.

“Robin's presence in 'Come What May' was more than just a performance; it was an embodiment of passion, grace, and sheer talent.

“His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.

“Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin's vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth.

“His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Robin, you will be deeply missed. Though 'Come What May' will continue without you, your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to share in your light."

