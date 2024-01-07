Strictly couple Maisie Smith and Max George share big life update

Strictly Come Dancing's Max George and Maisie Smith have shared a video showing off all the work they've done to their house.

The Wanted singer and EastEnders actress moved in together last year, and as usually happens when buying a place, there was a laundry list of things that needed doing.

In a video uploaded to their Instagram, the couple showed off how they tried and failed to fix the chipped floor tiling multiple times and eventually decided just to completely replace them. They also decided to change things around by making it more open plan, and revealed that their dog Betty especially approved of that.

"So grateful to be starting 2024 in our dream home," Maisie wrote in the caption. "Stay tuned for the final finishing touches…"

Some of the couple's famous friends commented on the video, with Vanessa Feltz writing: "I hope you will be so happy and comfortable in your beautiful home. All my love to you both", while Rhys Stephenson wrote "Betty is a marvel".

Last year, Maisie addressed the discussion over the 13-year age gap between the couple, stating: "If it wasn't that, it would be something else. People don't understand what goes on behind closed doors in a relationship, and I think they also forget that I'm a consenting 21-year-old woman who's actually been working longer than Max!

"I don't notice the age difference and neither do my friends or family... I think that just puts it into perspective...

"I really don't care what a random person thinks of my relationship when everyone I do care about is incredibly supportive. I've been in the business long enough to know you have to have a thick skin."

