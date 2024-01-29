Strictly couple Molly Rainford and Tyler West reveal first look at new home

Strictly Come Dancing stars Tyler West and Molly Rainford shared their joy online as they moved in together.

Rainford, 23, and West, 27, met while competing in the BBC competition in 2022. However, it wasn't until the live tour earlier last year that they began dating.

And things continue to go from strength-to-strength for the pair as revealed that they have bought their first home together.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared the news with a sweet video that saw them standing in their apartment as they showed off their secret handshake, which they did while on their Strictly Come Dancing tour.

Captioning the post, West wrote: “Well guys, it was only right that we let you into our little home, the next part of our journey starts now” and tagged their home interiors Instagram account, which has already amassed 10,000 followers.

The pair’s milestone was met with a flood of well wishes from their famous friends and fellow Strictly stars.

Strictly pro Neil Jones said: “This is what life is about,” while former contestant and It Takes Two host Fleur East wrote: “Wooo!! Congrats, here for the home content.”

“Love you two” commented Kai Widdrington. Fellow pro Gorka Marquez penned: “Congrats guys!!!”

While Love Island star Liam Reardon commented: “Congratulations both,” alongside hand-clapping emojis.

Earlier this month, CBBC star Molly talked about taking the next “exciting” step with West, writing: “We are good and going strong and are actually moving in together - we're just going through, you know dining tables and sofas and all that kind of stuff, it's exciting.”

Rainford first opened up about their romance last summer and said their relationship blossomed after West asked her on a date following their Strictly tour.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, she said of their romance: “I suppose it developed towards the end of the tour because we’d spent so much time together and we were really good friends.

“The tour was so much fun. We were just doing everything together and it just progressed from there really.”