Strictly judge hails ‘extremely close’ dance off as fifth celebrity is eliminated

The latest celebrity to be eliminated from

Sunday night’s results show (22 October) saw the fourth contestant sent home from the competition following the previous evening’s episode, which saw nerves affect many of the stars.

It was presenter and comedian Eddie Kadi and his professional partner Karen Hauer who left the BBC competition after a tense dance off with Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima.

All four judges opted to save former Love Island contestant and documentary host McDermott, with Motsi Mabuse calling the result “extremely close”.

Craig Revel Horwood said that McDermott switched up her American Smooth more than Kadi’s Samba, stating: “For me the quality of dance in this couple was far superior and the couple I would like to save is Zara and Graziano.”

Mabuse added: “For me, it was extremely close. The quality was actually very, very close. It came down to details and I would love to save Zara and Graziano.”

Anton Du Beke said the dance off was “excellent”, adding: “I thought both couples danced very, very well but for me with a slightly cleaner technique, I’d like to save Zara and Graziano.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have opted to save Zara if she’d had to give a deciding vote.

Speaking about the result, Kadi said: “I’ve really enjoyed this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – I love dancing. This has been the highest moment of my career. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The Congolese comedian continued: “More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine. Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly.”

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer were eliminated from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (BBC)

He also praised Hauer, who said: “You are a treasure, I’m going to miss you. We’re going to take up Congolese dancing.

“I just want to thank you so much for being so positive and bringing such light and smiling, just a beauty to all of us, I want to thank you so much.”

Strictly continues on Saturday (28 October) 6.40pm for its annual Halloween episode.