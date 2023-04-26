Strictly Legal: Effort to seal libel case fails

Jack Greiner, partner of Faruki PLL

An Ohio-based federal trial court recently rebuffed efforts by a defendant in a nine year old libel case to seal the record of the proceedings. The defendant failed to present evidence sufficient to convince the court that sealing was necessary.

Yezhe Pei was a defendant in a libel action brought by James Blazek and Pillar Title Agency in 2014. The case involved statements Mr. Pei allegedly made about Mr. Blazek, his former attorney. The plaintiffs litigated the case for about a year, but ultimately dismissed it. Nine years later, Mr. Pei filed a motion to “expunge” the record of the case from the court’s docket. The court treated the motion as a motion to seal the record.

As the trial court noted, a party seeking to seal a court record faces a challenging burden, as only “the most compelling reasons” can justify such an order. The question for the court then, was whether Mr. Pei presented compelling reasons to support his motion. The short answer is, he did not.

Mr. Pei advanced five reasons for sealing the case:

“(1) this is a civil case that “was resolved without any finding of liability or wrongdoing of [Pei]”; (2) given the limited number of case records publicly available on the internet, “[r]eaders usually do not get a complete picture about this case ... and may easily have biased opinions about either party of this case”; (3) sealing this case is “necessary to protect our privacy and prevent any harm or prejudice to our reputation”; (4) “[t]he case involves personal and sensitive information that could be used against me or my family, including my young children, and I would like to prevent this information from being publicly available”; and (5) public access to this case may negatively impact Pei and Pei’s family’s reputation.”

The court found none of the reasons compelling. In response to the first reason, the court found that Mr. Pei missed the mark. The fact that no liability arose from the action did not require sealing. As the court noted, “the Court still issued multiple orders, including a ruling on Pei’s motions to dismiss and motion for sanctions. By maintaining access to these records, the Court promotes the public’s interest ‘in ascertaining what evidence and records the District Court ... relied upon in reaching [its] decision.’”

The court was unmoved by Mr. Pei’s second, third and fifth grounds “not only because they are vague and conclusory, but also because they largely concern potential reputational damage stemming from this litigation. The Sixth Circuit has repeatedly held that harm to one’s reputation does not outweigh the public’s interest in access to court records.” That no one wants to be a defendant in a civil lawsuit is a given. But that doesn’t justify hiding the record of the suit from the public.

The court found that Mr. Pei’s “fourth reason similarly fails due to its conclusory nature. Simply alleging that personal information could be used against Pei or his family, without anything more, is ‘[a] naked conclusory statement that ... falls woefully short’ of the compelling justification necessary to warrant sealing this case.” Civil litigants seeking relief from a court must show, not tell. Mr. Pei’s allegation was naked and conclusory because he offered no proof to support it. That was insufficient. The court’s ruling here reinforces the notion that trials are public events. And the public’s right to know, while not an insurmountable hurdle, is substantial. Ask Mr. Pei.

Jack Greiner is a partner at Faruki PLL law firm in Cincinnati. He represents Enquirer Media in First Amendment and media issues

