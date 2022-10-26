Strictly Legal: No court closure for policeman's bail hearing

A Virginia appellate court recently protected the public’s right to attend a bail revocation for a Newport News police officer. In reaching this decision the court emphasized the importance of public access to all aspects of a criminal proceeding.

The underlying case involves a second-degree murder indictment and related charges against Albin Trevor Pearson, a Newport News police officer. The alleged crimes occurred in 2019 during an attempted arrest. Pearson was released on pretrial bail shortly after his arrest.

After it obtained sealed records from Newport News and the Newport News Police Department, the prosecution filed a motion to revoke bail, claiming Pearson posed a danger to the community. In support of its motion to revoke, the Commonwealth relied heavily on two prior incidents involving Pearson that were documented in the sealed records.

At the beginning of the bail-revocation hearing, the commonwealth moved to close the hearing and thereby preclude the public — including a reporter, Peter Dujardin — from being in the courtroom. In support of its request for excluding the public from the hearing, the prosecution made two arguments. First, it contended that the pandemic had made jury selection difficult and that the sealed documents could have the potential of prejudicing Pearson’s defense. Second, the internal affairs files of the police department are generally considered to be confidential. Both reasons, the prosecution concluded, would protect Pearson’s trial from being “impermissibly tainted by unfairly prejudicial pretrial publicity” and would give the Commonwealth the ability to “fully articulate the reasons as to why what is in the sealed bond revocation motion constitutes probable cause” to revoke Pearson’s bail. The court granted the commonwealth’s request to close the bail revocation hearing, which reconvened a few days later.

Two newspapers appealed the court’s decision. In its opinion, the appellate court began its analysis by noting“‘[p]eople in an open society do not demand infallibility from their institutions, but it is difficult for them to acceptwhat they are prohibited from observing.’ Closed proceedings, although not absolutely precluded, must be rareand only for cause shown that outweighs the value of openness.” Probably not a good sign for the prosecution.

Story continues

In finding that bail hearings are subject to the protection of the open courts provision, the court noted that “the bail decision is one of major importance to the administration of justice, and openness will help to assure the public that the decision is properly reached.” The court further noted that pretrial detention was so closely connected to public safety that to limit public scrutiny would violate the the First Amendment.

On the question whether revelations in the bail hearing would prejudice Pearson’s right to a fair trial, the appellate court found that the prosecution offered little more than speculation on this point, and failed to take into account less restrictive alternatives such as the voire dire process which permits the questioning of jurors before trial to identify bias and sequestration of the jury. The court must consider both of these alternatives before precluding the press.In the appellate court’s view, the trial court was too quick to shut out the press, and ultimately was violated the rights protected by the First Amendment. This is the correct result for the right reason, and a victory for the public’s right to know.

Jack Greiner is a partner at the Graydon law firm in Cincinnati. He represents Enquirer Media in First Amendment and media issues.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Strictly Legal: No court closure for policeman's bail hearing