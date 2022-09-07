Strictly Legal: No crime for asking a question

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit recently considered the question of whether a reportercould be charged with a crime for asking a question. Fortunately for the reporter and the First Amendment, theanswer is “no.”

At issue in the case was whether police in Laredo Texas violated the First Amendment rights of a reporternamed Priscilla Villarreal. Villarreal publishes news on her Facebook account to a pretty wide audience.She has over 120,000 followers. She is also a thorn in the side of the Laredo Police department, having writtenarticles criticizing the department’s actions on several occasions.

In April 2017, Villarreal published a story about a man who committed suicide. The story identified the man byname and revealed that he was an agent with the U.S. Border Patrol. Villarreal first uncovered this informationfrom talking to a janitor who worked near the scene of the suicide. She then contacted LPD Officer BarbaraGoodman, who confirmed the man’s identity.

The following month, Villarreal published the last name of a family involved in a fatal car accident in Laredo. Shefirst learned the family’s identity from a relative of the family who saw a video that Villarreal had posted. Again,Villarreal contacted Officer Goodman, and again, the officer verified this information.Six months later, the Laredo Police issued two arrest warrants for Villarreal for violating Texas Penal Code §39.06(c). The police admitted that local officials had never brought a prosecution under § 39.06(c) in the nearlythree-decade history of that provision.

Section 39.06(c) states that “[a] person commits an offense if, with intent to obtain a benefit . . . , he solicits orreceives from a public servant information that: (1) the public servant has access to by means of his office oremployment; and (2) has not been made public.”

According to the affidavit in support of the arrest warrants, Villarreal solicited or received the names of thesuicide victim and the traffic accident victims (which, according to the affidavit, was “nonpublic” information).The affidavit further alleged that Villarreal benefitted from publishing this information before other news outlets,by gaining additional followers on her Facebook page.

After learning about the warrant, Villarreal turned herself in. During the booking process, Villarreal saw LPDofficers taking pictures of her in handcuffs with their cell phones. The officers mocked and laughed at her.Villarreal was then detained at the Webb County Jail.

Villarreal filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus in the Webb County district court. In March 2018, a judgegranted her petition and held that § 39.06(c) was unconstitutionally vague. The government did not appeal.

After the dismissal of the criminal case, Villarreal brought a civil suit against the officers, charging that theyviolated her First Amendment rights. The trial court found that the officers were entitled to qualified immunity.

The Court of Appeals disagreed. It found that the statute was obviously unconstitutional. As it noted, “it is . . .obvious that Priscilla Villarreal has a constitutional right to ask questions of public officials. Yet according to hercomplaint, Defendants arrested and sought to prosecute Villarreal for doing precisely that—asking questions ofpublic officials.”

The court ruled that where police enforce an obviously unconstitutional statute, they are not entitled to qualifiedimmunity. The appellate court, however, went further, and noted that Villarreal did not even violate the statute. She simply sought corroboration for information she already knew – there was no economic gain associated with being agood journalist.

Good to know that the cliché – “it never hurts to ask” – is apparently true after all.

Jack Greiner is a partner at the Graydon law firm in Cincinnati. He represents Enquirer Media in First Amendment and media issues.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Strictly Legal: No crime for asking a question