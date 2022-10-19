Strictly Legal: No unilateral anonymity for alleged rape victim

Jack Greiner of Graydon Law

A Liberty University student who alleges that a fellow student raped her cannot proceed anonymously in her federal lawsuit against Liberty and the fellow student. The Virginia-based court found that the student’s decision to name the fellow student in her suit meant that she waived her own ability to proceed as Jane Doe.

The facts of the case are all too sad and familiar. Jane Doe alleges that in October 2020, she was “date raped” in her off-campus apartment by an individual defendant she named in the complaint. The individual was also a student at Liberty University and allegedly used alcohol and a “roofie” to render Doe incapacitated, raped her, and impregnated her. Plaintiff alleged that when she reported the matter to Liberty, it “deterred” her from “taking proper steps to pursue her perpetrator,” and instead shifted the focus onto plaintiff’s consumption of alcohol, thereby “allow[ing] her rapist to graduate unscathed.”

In November 2021, plaintiff filed suit against Liberty and the alleged student rapist, who the court identified only as “Named Defendant.” In her complaint, plaintiff raised seven counts. Plaintiff raised the following against Liberty only:

Count 1: “Pre-Assault Deliberate Indifference/Hostile Environment."

Count 2: “Post Assault Deliberate Indifference.”

Count 3: “Hostile Environment.”

Count 4: “Negligence.”

Count 7: “Retaliation under Title IX.”

Plaintiff also raised two claims against the named defendant:

Count Five: “Assault.”

Count Six: “Battery.”

The alleged student rapist filed a motion to dismiss based on Doe’s failing to identify herself in the complaint. Under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the title of the complaint must name all parties. According to the court, that requirement is more than mere formality. It “serves the vital purpose of facilitating public scrutiny of judicial proceedings and therefore cannot be set aside lightly.”

When a party seeks anonymity, “a district court has an independent obligation to ensure that extraordinary circumstances support such a request by balancing the party’s stated interest in anonymity against the public’s interest in openness and any prejudice that anonymity would pose to the opposing party.”

In support of her effort to remain anonymous, Jane Doe argued that the allegations of rape, miscarriage and PTSD are “among the most private and sensitive matters,” therein weighing in favor of anonymity.

The court acknowledged that in Title IX cases alleging sexual assault, it is common for plaintiffs to proceed anonymously. But the court noted that in those cases, typically neither party is named. Here, however, as the court noted, Jane Doe identified her alleged rapist and repeated his name throughout the complaint. It would do little good in the court’s view to order the alleged rapist’s name to no longer be used, as that would be like putting toothpaste back in the tube.

The court’s solution to the dilemma was to grant the alleged rapist’s motion to dismiss, deny Jane Doe’s request to proceed anonymously, and give her 14 days to file an amended complaint identifying herself or dismiss the alleged rapist. No word yet on which option Jane Doe chose.

Jack Greiner is a partner at the Graydon law firm in Cincinnati. He represents Enquirer Media in First Amendment and media issues.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Strictly Legal: No unilateral anonymity for alleged rape victim