Strictly Legal: Racial slurs not obscene

A Pennsylvania case recently took on the challenge of determining if the use of racial slurs constituted “obscenity” under a disorderly conduct statute. In acknowledging that the words may have fit into another category covered by the statute, the court concluded that the racial slurs and threats did not meet the statutory definition of “obscene.”

A Pennsylvania trial court convicted Jadin Bliesath under a Pennsylvania statute that prohibits disorderly conduct as follows: A person is guilty of disorderly conduct if, with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, or recklessly creating a risk thereof, he: * (3) uses obscene language, or makes an obscene gesture[.]

Bliesath was arrested when he was observed on a public street screaming at passersby “shut up you n-----”; “shut up I’m going to kill you because you are n------” and “I have two guns on me.”

On appeal Bliesath argued that however offensive his comments, they were not “obscene.” The appellate court agreed and cited a myriad of disorderly conduct cases in which the language used was not determined to be obscene. The appellate court noted previous Pennsylvania rulings where courts had ruled that "it is well-settled that ‘the offense of disorderly conduct is not intended as a catchall for every act which annoys or disturbs people; it is not to be used as a dragnet for all the irritations which breed in the ferment of a community.’”

The appellate court also noted that “obscene” speech is that which appeals to a prurient interest in sex. Here, there was nothing sexual about Bliesath’s hateful rant.

In an unusual move, on appeal the Commonwealth agreed with Bliesath, admitting:

"In this case, (appellant’s) words, while obscene under the common parlance, do not fit the statutory definition of obscene from the case law cited above. There is nothing about his use of the derogatory words ‘n*’ which appeals to the prurient interest or depicts sexual conduct. Additionally, while (appellant’s) words likely would have qualified to sufficiently fit the crime under subsections (a) as fighting words, or subsection (b) as unreasonable noise[, it] is unfortunately not up for debate as they were not charged. The Commonwealth is tasked with proving the case which it has charged, and that is a result that did not happen here."

This is one of those cases where the appellate court reached the correct result, and in doing so challenged government prosecutors to bring accurate and proper charges against defendants.

Jack Greiner is a partner at the Graydon law firm in Cincinnati. He represents Enquirer Media in First Amendment and media issues.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Strictly Legal: Racial slurs not obscene