In ‘strictly private’ sessions, 34 to visit crime scene of 2018 Parkland shooting

Family members and survivors who chose to will start visiting on Wednesday the high school building in Parkland where their loved ones were murdered five years ago.

Because they requested it, at least 34 people will soon tour the crime scene — the infamous 1200 building on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in “strictly private” sessions, Paula McMahon, a spokeswoman for the Broward State Attorney’s Office, announced on Tuesday.

The Broward County school district officials and other community members have said they want to demolish the building afterward.

On Feb. 14, 2018, 14 students and three educators were shot to death in that three-story freshman building. Nikolas Cruz, an expelled 19-year-old Stoneman Douglas student, was sentenced Nov. 2 to life in prison for murdering them.

Last week, the trial for Scot Peterson, the only other person charged after the shootings, ended. The Florida sheriff’s deputy was acquitted Thursday of felony child neglect and other charges for failing to act for some 10 minutes before other officers entered the building.

The building had been preserved for years first because of Cruz’s trial and then because Peterson’s defense team has requested the building be preserved.

Now that the latter proceeding has ended, the Broward community will get closure.

Marjory Stoneman building will likely disappear this year

Prosecutors, law enforcement officers from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, victim advocates from the Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center and the liaison advocate for the Broward school district will be available to accompany people in the “private, solemn” visits which will take place for the next “couple of weeks,” McMahon said.

“We thank all of the agencies and organizations involved in this sensitive process,” she wrote.

John Sullivan, a spokesman for the school district, said the state attorney’s office will solely handle the walk-throughs.

He said once the school district receives the building, it will “move quickly to demolish it, remove the resultant debris, and restore the site to a landscaped condition for future use.”

“We will commence this work within 30 days of receiving access to the building – following completion of the internal District requirement that includes compliance with state and federal regulations relating to asbestos and environmental hazards,” he added. “However, we will be unable to complete the demolition of the building before school begins on August 21, 2023.”