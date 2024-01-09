Strictly star confirms he's set to become a dad with baby bump post

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 finalist Karim Zeroual is going to be a dad.

Just over four years after his spectacular ballroom journey with pro Amy Dowden – the pair finished as runners-up in the year that Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse won the title – the CBBC presenter announced the exciting news on Instagram.

"It's been a minute family!" Karim wrote, sharing some photos of him and his partner Yazmin Greene. "I'm back with my proudest news yet! Baby Zeroual coming March 2024. You are so loved already baby girl."

The photos show the couple hugging and kissing, as well as a photo of Karim placing his hand on Yazmin's baby bump.

Yazmin also shared the same set of photos, writing: "In our mum n dad era. Baby Zeroual coming March 2024. You are so loved already baby girl."

Karim's Strictly family made sure to pass on their best wishes too.



"This is amazing news! Welcome to the club little bro," wrote Oti Mabuse, who very recently welcomed a baby with her husband Marius Iepure.

"Omg this is brilliant news," added Neil Jones, who became a dad last year when he and his partner Chyna Mills welcomed their baby girl, Havana.

Aljaž Škorjanec, Nadiya Bychkova, Lauren Oakley, Graziano di Prima Nancy Xu and Motsi Mabuse were also among those sharing their congratulations.

Catherine Tyldesley, who competed in the same series as Karim, added: "Omg baaaaaaabe! Congrats guys! Wonderful xxxxx".

Speaking previously about his stint on Strictly, Karim exclusively admitted to Digital Spy that he was originally taken aback by being cast in the show.

"It shocked me," he said. "I didn't even think I was on their radar... I'm a kid's TV presenter you know, I didn't expect to get a call from Strictly.

"But I guess that demographic of kids [appeals]... I was shocked to get the call."

As for what enticed him to say yes to the show, he revealed: "I have no inhibitions, I love messing around and trying new things. The widest flares, the cuban heels, the fake tan, the glitter..."



