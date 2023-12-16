Strictly star's daughter rushed to hospital with "extremely high temperature"

Former Strictly Come Dancing professionals James and Ola Jordan's daughter was rushed to hospital earlier this week.

James, who competed on Strictly between 2006 and 2013, shared a series of photos of 3-year old Ella in a hospital bed to Instagram, alongside a caption explaining that "after 5 days and long nights of fighting an extremely high temperature", she has now "finally turned a corner".

Calling Ella "my little warrior," he explained that she had first started to feel unwell on Monday, "but on Wednesday night things got pretty bad and temperature was 40+", so he took her to A&E late at night.

James added that a doctor "gave her a quick look over" and diagnosed her with a viral infection, "and told us to continue with Calpol/[Ibuprofen] and take her home and it would take its course".

James explained he felt like it was more like a chest infection but as he is "not the expert", he and Ola followed the advice given at home

However, as Ella's temperature didn't improve and she continued to vomit, the couple took the decision to go back to A&E with her, "even though we felt we were maybe wasting the doctors' and nurses' time and would look like overprotective parents".

He continued: "WELL!!! What a totally different experience – we were met by caring and fun nurses who were 100% attentive and by a doctor that was so thorough and taking nothing to chance.



"Ella clearly looked not well and was sent straight to X Ray – and almost immediately had bloods taken by a totally amazing team of nurses. Who I thank massively."

James shared that Ella has now been diagnosed with a chest infection and tonsilitis, adding: "They have now had to put her on an IV for the antibiotics because she's been ill for so long and now very ill.

"Anyway, the moral of the story is – go with your gut parents. We knew it was something more serious. I'm just angry with myself I didn't push harder... I will do anything for my baby girl."

