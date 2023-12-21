Strictly's Amy Dowden has last hospital check before Christmas

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Amy Dowden has shared a health update with fans before Christmas.

The dancer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May this year, has shared that she attended hospital for a last check before the festive break.

Dowden took to her Instagram Stories today (December 21) to post a picture from the hospital, where she was accompanied by her husband, Ben Jones.



amy_dowden - Instagram

Related: Strictly's Amy Dowden admits to feeling "angry" about breast cancer diagnosis

"Last [appointment] before Christmas!" Dowden wrote, adding that she and Jones were then heading to a Christmas party with the teachers from their dance studio, Art in Motion Dance Academy.

"Rrrrrrready to spend Christmas with my loved ones," the dancer continued.

Earlier this month, Dowden made a brief return to Strictly, surprising the audience as part of a group performance during the show's finale.

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly's support for Amy Dowden deserves celebration

After the emotional moment, which was praised by fans on social media, the professional dancer took to her Instagram to thank the show for making her feel "like Amy" again.

"To have that adrenaline rush from performing in front of an audience, to be back with the gang made me feel like Amy again (the first time since my diagnosis)," she wrote.

"Thank you @bbcstrictly for helping me through these past few months. You've helped me more than you will ever know! This show certainly brings joy to the nation.

"It's bittersweet coming to the end for me as this has been my only bit of normality the past few months and given me the distraction and focus to be there on Saturdays when I could with the team. My heart couldn't be more full than it is for this show and everyone involved."

Strictly Come Dancing is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum



You Might Also Like