Strictly's Gemma Atkinson reveals how she knew Gorka was "the one"

Former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson has shard how she knew fiancé and Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez was "the one".

Speaking to ex-Love Island star Scott Thomas on his Learning As I Go podcast, Gemma said that the dancer not knowing anything about her helped their relationship grow organically.

"When I did Strictly, Gorka had only been over in the UK for a year, because he joined Strictly in 2016 and I joined in 2017.

"It's gonna sound really big-headed and arsy and I don't mean it to, but he's the only person who I was dating and went on to be in a relationship with who didn't know anything about what I'd done, who I'd dated, what I'd worked in."

She added: "So [Gorka] didn't have any expectations of me. When we met, he'd Googled me like he'd Googled everyone else and he'd seen my pictures and stuff, but he didn't have a clue about any TV shows, he didn't know anything.

"So I didn't ever feel like I had to explain anything to him. It was just brand new for both of us, which was lovely."

The couple have now been together for over six years and are parents to daughter Mia, 4, and son Thiago, who they welcomed last summer.

Earlier in the week, they announced the return of their reality series Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, which will air on W and UKTV Play later in 2024,



