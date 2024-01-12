Strictly's Giovanni Pernice makes first comments after Amanda Abbington reports

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has made his first comments after reports emerged that Amanda Abbington was seeking rehearsal footage of the pair.

The duo were paired together in the latest series of the BBC show, but Amanda withdrew from the competition after week five, citing "personal issues" as the reason for her exit.

The actor, best known for roles in Sherlock and Mr Selfridge, denied rumours at the time that her exit was due to her relationship with Giovanni, but reports have since claimed that her time on the show left her with "PTSD".

Since then, Amanda has reportedly requested copies of footage from their rehearsals with a view to taking legal action, but Giovanni seemingly addressed the speculation with a post on Instagram.

"One week today we open Let Me Entertain You. We're working hard but [it] is going to be epic," he began, referencing his upcoming live tour. "I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support – I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you."

Following her exit from the show, Amanda released a statement, saying: "It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them."

So far, Abbington has not publicly commented on the reports of a feud or the video tape request, but a BBC spokesperson shared: "The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows. Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly.

"Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production."

