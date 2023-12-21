Strictly's Nigel and Katya reunite following show finale

Strictly Come Dancing's Nigel Harman and his professional partner Katya Jones have reunited following the show's final last weekend.



Nigel and Katya made it to Musicals Week during the 2023 series, but were forced to withdraw from the competition just hours before the quarter-finals after Nigel sustained an injury to his ribs.

The Casualty star returned to the ballroom for the final to take part in a group routine, and has now reunited with pro dancer Katya again.

In an Instagram Story that has now expired (via The Sun), the pair were pictured having a meal at a Gaucho restaurant, with the photo caption: "What a beautiful evening."

Guy Levy - BBC

Related: Strictly's Bobby Brazier admits feeling "lost" since final as he misses Dianne

Appearing on the Musicals Week live show following his exit, former EastEnders star Nigel told Strictly host Claudia Winkleman exactly how he injured himself.



"I was leaping off a rostrum and I was about to be caught by some very handsome men, and as I flew I was Peter Pan, and as I landed, I was in A&E," he said.

"So I've done something to my rib basically, and it's quite painful. I'm a little bit high on painkillers as well, but I'm having a lovely time."

BBC

Related: Strictly 2024 live tour confirms more celebrity cast members

Katya similarly spoke out following the pair's exit from the competition with a sweet tribute to Nigel.

"And here we are," the dancer wrote. "What an abrupt ending. But when the dust has settled, I know only beautiful memories will remain in my heart."

She concluded the message by writing: "I am so grateful this partnership happened. So proud of you and privileged to spend time with such an enormously talented human."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like