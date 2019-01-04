Is Stride Gaming plc (LON:STR) A Good Dividend Stock?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Stride Gaming plc (LON:STR) has paid a dividend to shareholders in the last few years. It currently yields 2.4%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Stride Gaming in more detail.

View our latest analysis for Stride Gaming

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

AIM:STR Historical Dividend Yield January 4th 19 More

How does Stride Gaming fare?

Stride Gaming has a negative payout ratio, which is usually not ideal.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider Stride Gaming as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 3 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Compared to its peers, Stride Gaming produces a yield of 2.4%, which is on the low-side for Hospitality stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Stride Gaming’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for STR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for STR’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has STR’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



