Stride (NYSE:LRN) jumps 4.1% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) share price has soared 189% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 28% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Stride investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Stride managed to grow its earnings per share at 49% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 24% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Stride has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 32% in the last year, Stride shareholders lost 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 24%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before spending more time on Stride it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

