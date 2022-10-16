Striding Edge fall: Severe weather hampers rescue

Poor visibility meant the air ambulance had to turn back

A climber who was injured falling from one of the highest Lake District fells could not be rescued by air ambulance because of severe weather.

Poor visibility, strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday meant it had to turn back before reaching Striding Edge.

The man was treated for back, pelvis and ankle injuries by Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) volunteers.

He was later lifted off the fell by the coastguard helicopter during a break in the weather.

The rescue involved 13 members of Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team

Patterdale MRT said the 24-year-old man was found below Striding Edge in the area known as the Bad Step having fallen approximately 10m (33ft).

He was treated for his injuries, placed in a full body splint and casualty bag, and strapped onto a stretcher.

The climber was then hoisted back onto the ridge where, during a break in the weather, the coastguard helicopter was able to winch him on board.

Two of the man's companions were then walked off the fell, having become cold and mildly hypothermic, the MRT said.

The man's friends were walked off the ridge after suffering mild hypothermia

Due to the potentially serious nature of the man's injuries, the team had to pass on a call-out to a woman with an ankle injury on Heron Pike to the Penrith and Kirkby Stephen MRTs.

She was carried back down to the valley on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The two rescues involved 13 members of Patterdale MRT, nine members from Penrith MRT and two members from Kirkby Stephen MRT, along with the coastguard helicopter crew.

