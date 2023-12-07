Strike ends as Blue Cross Blue Shield comes to agreement with union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Blue Cross Blue Shield and the United Auto Workers Union, which represents some of its workers, have come to an agreement, ending a monthslong strike.

The 3.5-year Master Labor Agreement was ratified by UAW-represented employees in a vote Wednesday that was “overwhelming in favor,” BCBS said. The ratification was expected, as last week, the health insurance agency said it had come to a verbal agreement with the union and expected the strike to be over soon.

The strike began on Sept. 13 when customer service and other employee groups with BCBS of Michigan in Grand Rapids and across the state walked off the job. Among striking workers’ grievances was the wage scale gap and outsourcing jobs to other states and countries.

Blue Cross Blue Shield strike may cause customer service delays

Around 1,360 Blue Cross and Blue Care Network employees will be covered by the agreement, which BCBS says “provides competitive wages and benefits, while ensuring the company maintains reasonable administrative costs into the future.” It is set to last through May 1, 2027.

BCBS employees with the UAW will return to work as soon as Dec. 7, the health insurance agency said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.