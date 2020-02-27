Strike Fast! Japan Develops a Mach-5 Aircraft Carrier-Killer Missile

The Japanese military is considering developing a hypersonic anti-ship missile with a special warhead for penetrating the decks of Chinese aircraft carriers.

Japan's defense ministry is developing what it calls a “hypervelocity gliding projectile," or HVGP, for deployment on island bases starting in 2026.

The Japanese weapon’s designation is something of a misnomer. In U.S. parlance, a guided missile traveling faster than five times the speed of sound is a “hypersonic” weapon. The Americans reserve the “hypervelocity” designation for fast, unguided cannon shells.

In any event, Tokyo wants the new HVGP to help it defeat Chinese forces. The 2026 model is for “targeting a potential enemy invading Japan's remote islands,” The Mainichi newspaper reported. “In the second stage, an upgraded type will be developed for possible installation in fiscal 2028 or later, featuring claw-shaped payloads, enhanced speeds and firing ranges and more complex trajectories.”

Another enhancement after 2026 could add a “payload that is capable of penetrating the deck of aircraft carriers,” Mainichi explained.

The HVGP is a boost-glide system. It launches atop a rocket then separates from the booster and, guided by GPS, glides at hypersonic speed toward its target while making small course corrections.

