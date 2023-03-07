'Strike force' effort in Sumter County yields arrests and seizure of illegal drugs

SUMTER COUNTY – A joint law enforcement strike force, including the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, discovered 15 people being brought into the United States and seized more than 4 pounds of fentanyl, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

“We know we’re on one of the main lines, because of the interstate,” Sumter Sheriff Bill Farmer told the Daily Commercial on Tuesday, referencing I-75.

“We try our best,” he said, but added that working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, U.S. Border Patrol and Hernando County was especially gratifying.

FHP is responsible for patrolling I-75 and Florida’s Turnpike, which come together in Wildwood, though sometimes the Sheriff’s Office is called to assist. There are three other I-75 exits in Sumter south of Wildwood.

The problems sometimes spill over onto Sumter roads, including truck stops and motels. Years ago, a truck stop in Wildwood was notorious for prostitution problems.

“That’s not like it used to be,” Farmer said. Undercover investigators and marked patrol cars are on the lookout for problems, including a sex crime unit that checks motels.

Farmer said the joint strike force operation came about after his agency, Hernando, Citrus and Pasco counties came together and decided to ask state and federal authorities for help.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Operation Strike Force to be formed.

I-75 has long been a problem area. For example, in 2021, an FHP trooper stopped a 2014 Toyota for illegal window tint and discovered that a Louisiana temporary tag had been altered. The driver presented a Honduras ID card but no driver’s license.

The trooper then noticed four nervous passengers.

The trooper, who had previously worked in Texas, recognized “obvious signs of human trafficking,” according to reports. Two men had been smuggled into the country from Guatemala and two women from Mexico. They said they had paid smugglers to bring them to Florida, according to the reports.

Less than a month later, troopers arrested a man and charged him with smuggling four people into the country. That arrest also involved seizure of a large amount of cash.

Human trafficking is a big problem in Florida, with victims forced into prostitution or labor, according to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Leesburg. Often the victims are children brought in through ports in the Miami area.

In a news release issued on March 6, FHP said the weeklong operation also resulted in the seizure of 30 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 30 pounds of marijuana, $22,000 in cash, and cocaine, heroin and Suboxone.

FHP made 114 stops, issued 29 citations, handed out 17 faulty equipment notices, and made 38 misdemeanor and 58 arrests. Law officers also seized vehicles and two guns.

