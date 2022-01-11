Strike Launches Bitcoin Payment Services in Argentina to Kick-Start Latin American Expansion

Andrés Engler
·1 min read

Bitcoin's Lightning Network-powered app Strike has launched its services in Argentina.

  • The company said Tuesday that Argentines will be able to make bitcoin remittance payments, receive bitcoin tips on Twitter and use Strike's peer-to-peer transaction services.

  • Argentina is the first step in a 2022 Latin American expansion that will include Brazil, Colombia and "other Latin American markets," the company added in a statement. The company launched its payment app in El Salvador last March.

  • Strike is currently working with merchants, consumers and individuals in Argentina, according to the statement. So far, the company has launched initial integrations and activations in the southern city of San Martin de los Andes, located in Patagonia.

  • The company quadrupled its Latin American team for its Argentina start and plans to continue hiring in the region.

  • "Argentina is one of the most exciting countries for building the Bitcoin economy, leveraging Bitcoin as both a superior asset and a superior payments network," Strike founder and CEO Jack Mallers said in the statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TikToker's simple hack will extend your iPhone battery life

    A techie TikToker has got the perfect little-known hack to extend your iPhone's battery life. TikToker @kadama shares his favorite iPhone hacks with 1.9 million users. "Go to 'General' settings. Tap 'Background App Refresh' and turn it off," @kadama said. "Then go to your 'Battery' settings, tap 'Battery Health' and turn on 'Optimized Battery Charging," he continues . "Now, your battery will last much longer," he adds. Apple's 'Optimized Battery Charging' is available on iOS 13 and later

  • How to Buy Bitcoin

    Investing in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) can seem complicated, but it is much easier when you break it down into steps. Investing or trading Bitcoin only requires an account at a service or an exchange, although further safe storage practices are recommended. There are several things that aspiring Bitcoin investors need: a cryptocurrency exchange account, personal identification documents if you are using a Know Your Customer (KYC) platform, a secure connection to the internet, and a method of payment.

  • Crypto: Bitcoin wavers around $40,000

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest price action for bitcoin as the cryptocurrency's price falls.

  • Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

    Never say "never" in the cryptocurrency world, but the chances of this happening are slim.

  • The 10 Tribes of Crypto

    Take the three-minute Cryptopolitical Typology Quiz to see where you stand.

  • Crypto: Why the price of bitcoin is falling

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith breaks down how bitcoin continues to fall as stocks sink.

  • NFT Platform Rarible on Emerging Technologies, Digital Asset Growth

    Rarible discusses its NFT marketplace and proprietary technologies powering its platform.

  • 2 No-Brainer Buys in the Current Crypto Crash

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) soared more than 400% last year. For one thing, Ethereum has experienced even bigger sell-offs in the past and recovered nicely. Ethereum is also likely to gain wider adoption.

  • Citadel Securities Could Become a Crypto Player

    Citadel Securities has received an endorsement from some tech-savvy investors, and it looks as if its market-making business is getting ready to expand. Ken Griffin’s trading behemoth, Citadel Securities, announced on Tuesday that it had received a $1.15 billion investment from venture-capital firms Sequoia Capital and Paradigm, valuing it around $22 billion. Citadel Securities has been a powerful, but largely quiet player in markets for years.

  • 4-pound dog found on Florida beach had traveled nearly 70 miles in 3 months, cops say

    This 10-year-old dog made it safely to the coast.

  • Bitcoin Death Cross Is Staring Down Bulls After a Painful Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- After one of the roughest patches ever for Bitcoin enthusiasts, holders of the largest digital currency are facing an ominous technical price pattern with a name that suggests more pain ahead. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and Territories

  • The CEO of Binance Is the Wealthiest Crypto Billionaire

    Changpeng Zhao is the world’s 11th richest person, surpassing Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, according to Bloomberg.

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • Meet man who’s introducing your grown kids to financial advice with a simple template

    He has helped thousands, perhaps millions, of families

  • Want to Be Rich? Here Are the Money Rules You Must Follow

    If you hope to build wealth, think and act like rich people do when it comes to managing your finances. The sooner you follow certain money rules, the easier it will be to join the ranks of the financially independent who are free of worries about how they'll cover costs. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, for instance, has kept the same house since 1958, and typically buys reduced-price vehicles.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • Property taxes keep going up: What retirees should do—and not do—if they can’t pay them

    The tax hikes hit financially vulnerable homeowners the hardest. But there are exemptions and relief programs available for people on a fixed income.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi