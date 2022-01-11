Strike Launches Bitcoin Payment Services in Argentina to Kick-Start Latin American Expansion

In The Know by Yahoo

A techie TikToker has got the perfect little-known hack to extend your iPhone's battery life. TikToker @kadama shares his favorite iPhone hacks with 1.9 million users. "Go to 'General' settings. Tap 'Background App Refresh' and turn it off," @kadama said. "Then go to your 'Battery' settings, tap 'Battery Health' and turn on 'Optimized Battery Charging," he continues . "Now, your battery will last much longer," he adds. Apple's 'Optimized Battery Charging' is available on iOS 13 and later