Strike Launches Bitcoin Payment Services in Argentina to Kick-Start Latin American Expansion
Bitcoin's Lightning Network-powered app Strike has launched its services in Argentina.
The company said Tuesday that Argentines will be able to make bitcoin remittance payments, receive bitcoin tips on Twitter and use Strike's peer-to-peer transaction services.
🇦🇷 Welcome, Argentina! 🇦🇷
Today, we launch a superior financial experience to a country that faces hyperinflation, predatory payment networks, and unusable cross-border transfers
Today, we use the world's open monetary network, #Bitcoin, to give hope to the people of Argentina pic.twitter.com/Z2RYLxmKSL
— Jack Mallers (@jackmallers) January 11, 2022
Argentina is the first step in a 2022 Latin American expansion that will include Brazil, Colombia and "other Latin American markets," the company added in a statement. The company launched its payment app in El Salvador last March.
Strike is currently working with merchants, consumers and individuals in Argentina, according to the statement. So far, the company has launched initial integrations and activations in the southern city of San Martin de los Andes, located in Patagonia.
The company quadrupled its Latin American team for its Argentina start and plans to continue hiring in the region.
"Argentina is one of the most exciting countries for building the Bitcoin economy, leveraging Bitcoin as both a superior asset and a superior payments network," Strike founder and CEO Jack Mallers said in the statement.