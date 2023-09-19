Strike on market in Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's Strategic Communications Office asks to wait for investigation

The Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) urges media to wait for the results of the official investigation into the missile attack on the market in the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 6 September, which took the lives of 16 people.

Source: StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda in response to a NYT article about the 6 September strike on Kostiantynivka being a "tragic mishap" caused by the fall of a Ukrainian missile and not Russian shelling

Quote from the Office of Strategic Communications: "In order to clarify the circumstances of the missile strike, the Security Service of Ukraine on 6 September began criminal proceedings under Article 438, Violation of the Laws and Customs of War. An official investigation is currently underway. Until its completion, commenting on any details regarding the incident is prohibited by law and inadvisable".

Details: In particular, the StratCom noted that any comments or assumptions "can and will be used by Russian propagandists".

Earlier: The New York Times based on the results of its own investigations, said that the attack on the market in the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 6 September, which claimed the lives of 16 people, was a "tragic mishap" caused by the fall of a Ukrainian missile and not by Russian shelling.

