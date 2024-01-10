Strike still looms at Cal Poly after CSU cancels bargaining sessions with faculty union

The California State University system has canceled all future bargaining sessions in the current contract negotiations with the California Faculty Association, according to the union, meaning the possibility of a strike at Cal Poly and other campuses continues to loom later this month.

CSU Monterey Bay history lecturer and CFA Bargaining Committee member Meghan O’Donnell told the Tribune in an email that after a day of talks on Monday, the CSU left the bargaining table after only 21 minutes Tuesday morning and canceled all future bargaining sessions.

Negotiations reopened this week and were planned for Jan. 8, 9, 11 and 12, but Thursday and Friday’s bargaining sessions are now canceled.

The union reopened part of its contract with the CSU last May and is demanding a 12% salary increase, more manageable workloads, more counselors for students, the right to counsel when approached by campus police, more paid leave, and more lactation rooms, gender neutral bathrooms and changing rooms on campuses.

Upon closing bargaining, the CSU issued a statement saying faculty will receive a 5% general salary increase on Jan. 31, according to a statement put out by the CSU’s communications office. Future salary increases still remain up for negotiation.

The CSU’s salary increase is far below the CFA’s and the fact finder’s proposed salary increase, according to Cal Poly history Professor Cameron Jones.

“The CSU is trying to impose their demands (on us),” Jones said.

Jones and O’Donnell said the CFA is still planning a strike from Jan. 22-26 across all 23 CSU campuses.

“If anything, (our motivation to strike) is intensifying,” Jones said.

Vice Chancellor of Human Resources Leora Freedman said the CFA’s unwillingness to budge on its demands gave the CSU no other option but to discontinue bargaining this week.

“CSU management walked away from the table this morning even though we passed them numerous proposals yesterday (many of our proposals reflected serious compromise on the part of faculty), and management chose not to respond to any of those proposals,” O’Donnell told the Tribune in an email. “They didn’t come prepared with a single counter proposal today.”