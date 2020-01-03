The strike on Suleimani was wildly reckless. Blowback will come

That explosive national security crisis we’ve been concerned that Donald Trump would be faced with at some point in his presidency? It may be here.

America’s assassination of Qassem Suleimani, head of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, could have deadly ramifications for the United States and its allies and partners in the Middle East and beyond. It seems highly unlikely that the Trump administration is prepared for what comes next.

Related: The Guardian view on Trump’s biggest gamble: assassinating an Iranian general could lead to war | Editorial

Suleimani was a ruthless terrorist who was responsible for countless deaths, including American ones.

But the question is not whether he’s bad. The question is whether it was in America’s interests to kill Suleimani now – and that’s assuming there could be a domestic and international legal basis for the killing – in the midst of already deadly tensions between the US and Iran. Killing Suleimani was the equivalent of lighting a match on top of a powder keg. There is now an extreme potential of escalation.

Let’s remember how we got here. The United States and Iran have been at odds for decades. America’s disastrous invasion of Iraq set off a new, deadly round of tensions when Iran organized attacks on American troops in Iraq, attacks often coordinated by Suleimani. But in 2015, the United States and Iran signed an agreement that successfully stopped Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons. Despite the threatening activity of Iranian proxies in places such as Yemen and Lebanon, the US and Iran both fought against the Islamic State. The relationship had become far more complex, and there was a high-level dialogue between the two countries.

Then Trump took office, ramped up the pressure, and, in 2018, withdrew from the nuclear deal. Since then, tensions between the two countries have increased and multiple moments in 2019 alone brought the two countries to the brink of conflict. The Trump administration has brought us to the precipice we are at today, and that is why this assassination was so dangerous. With so many Americans in Iraq vulnerable to Iranian attacks, as was made clear by the storming of the embassy in Baghdad, killing Suleimani was a massive escalation that will only make it more difficult to end the cycle of violence.

The danger now isn’t necessarily all-out war; while miscalculation could certainly result in a broader conflict, neither side wants it, and Iran knows that it would not be wise to fight America in a conventional war. Rather, the danger is that we’ve blundered right into something Iran is very good at: asymmetric escalation.

Iran is busy all around the Middle East, from Iraq to Syria, Lebanon to Yemen, and while Suleimani is gone, the threat to Americans and our allies remains very real. Iran could consider a wide range of targets, from America’s allies (think Israel) to American personnel, facilities and interests across the world. Iran has carried out assassinations in Europe and even plotted to assassinate the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the US. Retaliations could come anywhere.

The assassination of Suleimani will not only endanger America, it will also endanger our friends

The assassination of Suleimani will not only endanger America, it will also endanger our friends, who are nervous about getting caught in the middle of a conflict between the US and Iran. Iraq’s Prime Minister condemned the assassination and made clear that it violated the terms of America’s military presence in Iraq. European allies urged caution, and the United Kingdom, which has troops in Iraq as well, reportedly was not notified in advance.

Furthermore, this move will likely strengthen hardliners in Iran. The more the US escalates, the more it closes the door to diplomacy and the more likely are reprisals from Iran.

None of this was necessary or inevitable: Trump didn’t have to pull out of the nuclear deal, didn’t have to send more US troops to the region, and didn’t have to kill Suleimani. But we are where we are, and the question is: what should America do now?

The United States must have three immediate priorities: first, protect American personnel; second, coordinate closely with partners and allies; third, make clear that the United States wants to begin a direct dialogue with Iran.