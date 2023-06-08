Strike team arrests 18-year-old believed responsible for crime spree

An 18-year-old arrested this week by a regional strike team is believed to be responsible for a crime spree and there could be additional victims, according to the Dayton Police Department.

>> Coroner IDs woman shot to death in her Kettering residence

Naimon Ewing was arrested Tuesday at his address, in the 800 block of Burwood Avenue, by members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of robbery against individuals who came to Dayton to sell property.

According to James Rider, the police department’s information specialist, the SOFAST unit, armed with a search warrant, recovered some of the items that had been stolen as well as other key evidence. He did not share details about that other key evidence.

Dayton police and the strike force suspect there are additional victims of Ewing’s who have never reported the crimes against them.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of Ewing is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1232.



