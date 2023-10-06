'Our strike is working:' UAW president says fight is ongoing with Big Three automakers
The United Automobile Workers union president Shawn Fain addressed union members, saying that the strike is working but there's still work to do.
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
There's plenty of news is coming out of Detroit as the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand-up strikes enter their 13th day.
The United Auto Workers will walk off the job at an additional plant at General Motors and at Ford, UAW President Shawn Fain said on Friday.
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.
A source familiar with talks said the UAW will say it's made significant progress towards a deal with Ford ahead of its Friday deadline to reach new deals.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
The UAW says it is organizing coordinated "stand up" strikes at select Big Three auto plants.
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability.