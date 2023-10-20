Strike on Zaporizhzhya apartment, analysis of ATACMS strike, foothold across Dnipro

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Friday, October 20, 2023.

● Five dead and five in hospital after Russia’s monstrous attack on a residential apartment building in Zaporizhzhya

Five people were killed and five hospitalized in Russia’s overnight missile attack on a residential apartment building in Zaporizhzhya on Oct. 18, the regional police reported on Oct. 19.





● Russian onslaught persists in Avdiivka, city stands strong, says official

Russian forces are still trying to encircle the heavily defended town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, hitting it with everything they have, said Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration on Oct. 19.





● NATO ships begin minesweeping in Black Sea waters – report

A joint minesweeping task force from the Bulgarian and Romanian navies has begun operating in the Black Sea along Ukraine’s recently established commercial shipping lane, Andriy Klymenko, head of the Institute for Strategic Black Sea Studies and Editor-in-Chief of BlackSeaNews, said in a Facebook post on Oct. 19.





● How Ukraine used its first ATACMS against Russian air power

On Oct. 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used U.S.-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike Russian airfields near occupied Berdyansk (Zaporizhzhya Oblast) and Luhansk. At least 9 helicopters and numerous other pieces of military equipment, including enemy air defenses, were destroyed.





● 30,000 Ukrainian civilians missing since Russia's invasion – ICMP report

About 30,000 Ukrainian civilians have gone missing since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) Kathryne Bomberger told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on Oct. 19.





● Ukraine takes a step toward recognizing civil partnerships as Defense & Justice Ministries drop opposition

Ukraine’s Defense and Justice ministries have thrown their support behind Bill No. 9103, titled “On the Institution of Registered Partnerships,” which proposes the establishment of registered partnerships as a voluntary family union for two adult individuals of the same or different genders.





● Brussels has changed a lot. What this means for Ukraine

The terrorist attack on Israel is an attempt to undermine the societies of all democratic countries from within. – Zerkal





● Ukraine gains foothold across Dnipro River in autumn advance on Kherson front

Select units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully crossed the Dnipro River on Oct. 17-18, gaining a foothold in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast near Oleshkivska, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in their Oct. 18 assessment.





● Ukraine’s parliament votes to ban the Moscow Patriarchate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for its ties to the Kremlin

Ukraine’s parliament voted to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church — Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in the first reading on Oct. 19.





● China unlikely to supply arms to Russia – former FM Klimkin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s ongoing visit to Beijing is unlikely to convince China to provide weapons for Russia’s war against Ukraine, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said in an interview with NV Radio on Oct. 18.

