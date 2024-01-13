There are strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; over 20 houses damaged in Sumy Oblast – photo

The Russians hit the city of Dnipro during their large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 13 January; there were no casualties.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote: "We have had strikes in Dnipro. We are currently clarifying the damage caused by the strikes.

But the most important thing is always people. Fortunately, everyone is safe. It's over.

I am grateful to the defenders of the sky! Their work helped us avoid greater consequences."

Details: The military reported shooting down two missiles in Kryvyi Rih district.

In addition, on the morning of 13 January, the Russians attacked the town of Shostka in Sumy Oblast.

Preliminary information indicates that supersonic Kh-22 cruise missiles were used.

As a result of the attack, a civilian has been injured. The blast wave damaged at least 26 houses.

Photo: Prosecutor's office

Support UP or become our patron!