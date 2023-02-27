Strikes hit 2 German airports public workers pay dispute

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Nearly all flights at Germany's Cologne-Bonn airport and the majority at nearby Duesseldorf were canceled or diverted on Monday as a result of strikes that also affected local transportation, day-care facilities and local administration in Germany's most populous region.

Cologne-Bonn airport said that all but two of the day's 136 planned flights wouldn't depart from or arrive there, German news agency dpa reported. In Dusseldorf, only 89 of the planned 330 flights were expected to take place as scheduled, with most of the rest being canceled.

The one-day “warning strike" by airport security staff comes amid difficult pay talks for employees of Germany's federal and municipal governments and for airport security staff.

Walkouts planned Monday also were set to affect buses and trams in parts of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as day-care centers for children and other services.

Unions are seeking a 10.5% pay raise, while employers so far have offered an increase totaling 5% in two stages and one-time payments of 2,500 euros ($2,630) per employee — which unions have rejected as insufficient.

Recommended Stories

  • Thomas Suddes: Voters kicked lawmakers in the shins with term-limits, but got bit in end

    Term-limits reinvent the wheel every few years which is a colossal waste of time and leaves the permanent government untouched, Thomas Suddes

  • 3 injured, 2 critically, in south Fort Worth shootings, police say

    Two of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

  • Woman says visualisation helped pain battle

    Maya Raichoora uses visualisation techniques to overcome tremendous pain caused by ulcerative colitis.

  • The Trade Desk Is Growing 3 Times Faster Than Its Industry -- What It Means for Investors

    On Feb. 15, advertising-technology (adtech) company The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) released financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, and the market loved it. How is The Trade Desk growing so much? In 2019, The Trade Desk generated revenue of $661 million.

  • NASA all systems go for manned launch to ISS Monday morning

    NASA gave an all systems "go" for the launch of a SpaceX capsule on top of a Falcon 9 booster, scheduled for Monday morning at 1:45 a.m.

  • NASA Scrubs SpaceX Launch of Astronauts Bound for International Space Station

    NASA scrubbed the launch of its SpaceX Crew-6 mission, scheduled to take off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in the early hours of Monday, February 27, the agency said.Footage from the launchpad in Titusville shows the moment the launch was cancelled due to ground tech issues.According to NASA’s timestamp, the decision was taken around 2 mins 30 secs before the planned launch time at 1:45 am local time.The SpaceX Crew-6 mission was to carry a crew of four from NASA, the United Arab Emirates, and Roscosmos, according to NASA.According to SpaceX, the next launch window is Tuesday, February 28, at 1:22 am ET. Credit: NASA via Storyful

  • Japan's Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles

    Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday. Nissan Motor Co. said in a statement that it will make practically all its offerings in Europe electric or series-hybrids by fiscal 2026, at 98%. In Japan, the company aims to make 58% of its model offerings, up from an earlier target of 55%.

  • Tesla lost its edge — and Elon Musk has no one but himself to blame

    Aging tech, stale car designs, and an outdated business model: How Elon Musk turned Tesla from his crown jewel into an overpriced jalopy.

  • 5 die in SW China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

    At least five workers were killed in a roof collapse at a mine in southwestern China, as hope appeared to be fading for 47 miners trapped under tons of rubble after a mining disaster last week in northern China. Deadly mine disasters occur regularly in China, although authorities have reduced their toll greatly by emphasizing safety and closing smaller operations that lacked necessary equipment. Meanwhile, rescue efforts were continuing at the open-pit mine in the Inner Mongolian region’s Alxa League.

  • G-20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war

    The meeting hosted by India issued the G-20 Chair’s summary and an outcome document stating that there was no agreement on the wording of the war in Ukraine. The first day of the meeting took place on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. warns China on sending any lethal aid to Russia

    STORY: Even though China has not moved toward providing lethal aid to assist Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has made clear – behind closed doors – that such a move would have serious consequences. That’s according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday, who was interviewed on ABC's 'This Week':“We have, at this point, not seen them take the step of providing weapons to Russia for purposes of the war in Ukraine. We are watching closely. We know they haven't taken it off the table, and we are sending a clear message, as our European allies, that this would be a real mistake because those weapons would be used to bombard cities and kill civilians, and China should want no part of that.” The United States and its NATO allies in recent days have been scrambling to dissuade China from such a move, making public comments on their belief that China is considering providing lethal equipment to Russia. The comments come as protesters across the globe are calling for an end to the war, now in its second year...And days after U.S. President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, promising new American military aid worth $500 million.Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, cited reports that drones are among the lethal weapons China has considered sending to Russia. Russia and China signed a "no limits" partnership last February, before Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Economic links between Russia and China have deepened.And so far, China has not condemned the conflict.The West reacted with skepticism to China's proposal on Friday for a Ukraine ceasefire...ANTONY BLINKEN: "Council members should not be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire."Ukraine rejected the proposal unless it involves Russia withdrawing its troops.

  • Will Rutgers University unions decide to strike? Vote begins Tuesday

    The union vote will coincide with Rutgers Board of Governors meeting taking place at the Paul Robeson Campus Center in Newark.

  • Striking teachers may be fuelling school protests

    Striking teachers may have fuelled protests by pupils in classrooms, Tory MPs have warned.

  • ‘Old-school union busting’: how US corporations are quashing the new wave of organizing

    Victories at several companies energized organizers, but hostile corporations – and an impotent labor board – stymie negotiations

  • NYC taxi union strikes at LaGuardia; Uber says rides out of airport increased

    The New York Taxi Workers Alliance went on strike against Uber and Lyft at LaGuardia airport in New York City on Sunday, though Uber claims rides went up during the strike.

  • Weather played a role in 15-car crash on I-17 near Anthem, officials say

    Approximately 15 cars were involved in a pileup on Interstate 17 near Anthem Sunday afternoon, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Multiple injuries were reported, but it is unknown specifically how many were hurt. All of them are expected to survive.

  • Pamela Anderson, 55, Poses In A Barely-There Dress And No Makeup

    Pamela Anderson, 55, showed off toned abs in a barely-there cutout dress, posing “without makeup” in recent photos the “Baywatch” star shared to Instagram.

  • Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Have Broody Chemistry While Presenting at 2023 SAG Awards

    Ortega and Plaza served chilling vibes while presenting the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

  • AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 17

    What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on February 27th We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning

  • A woman invited her family to her wedding in Mexico. They kidnapped her to arrange a forced marriage to another man for $500,000 instead.

    "You are no longer in the West, you are in the Middle East, women like you are killed," Khaled Abughanem said to his daughter, according to the DOJ.