Striking consultants are in top two per cent of earners

Striking hospital consultants are in the top two per cent of earners – and meeting their pay demands would worsen the plight for millions battling the cost of living crisis, Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary has said.

Routine hospital care is expected to come to a standstill on Thursday, with warnings of “severe delays” for patients seeking help as thousands of senior doctors, with average NHS earnings of £134,000, take part in walkouts over pay.

Health officials said the timing of the latest strikes, ahead of a bank holiday weekend in the summer holidays when many staff are on leave, will make it particularly difficult for the health service to cope.

Meanwhile, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced plans for further and longer walkouts by consultants – targeting the week of the Tory party conference in October.

Strikes by the most senior doctors are considered the most damaging, because no one else can stand in for them, meaning the vast majority of routine hospital care has to be stopped, as the NHS operates a “Christmas Day” service.

The 48-hour strike starting at 7am today is the second by consultants, who say the 6 per cent pay award given by the Government is “insulting”, with claims their incomes have fallen by 35 per cent in 15 years.

Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Barclay said going further than the current award could stoke inflation – leaving millions of people who earn far less than consultants far worse off.

“Consultants are in the top 2 per cent of earners in the country,” Mr Barclay wrote, saying the existing award is final and “balances the need to keep inflation in check” while ensuring consultants are fairly paid.

“Inflation makes everyone poorer and it’s vital we ease the cost of living to support those on the lowest incomes who feel the pressure most acutely,” he added.

“Most would recognise this as an extremely fair deal as we seek to bring down inflation to support all families, most of whom will be on lower incomes than consultants, with the cost of living,” he said.

Government says it has made a series of changes to benefit doctors' compensation - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Health Secretary said the Government had made a series of changes to benefit doctors, including axing the £1m lifetime cap on pension before tax.

Noting that consultants “enjoy one of the most generous pension schemes in the public sector,” Mr Barclay said a newly-qualified consultant who retired at 65 after a full-time career could expect an “inflation-proof” pension of around £78,000 per year.

The union has threatened “indefinite” strike action in a campaign for increased pay, with junior doctors currently being balloted about walkouts for the next six months.

Mr Barclay restated that the Government’s pay award is final, adding: “The BMA’s current pay demands are not feasible, and it would not be realistic for us to meet them without it affecting frontline patient care.

“We both share a common goal: to provide the best possible care for patients. But these ongoing strikes are undermining that commitment, costing the NHS money and potentially putting patents at risk.”

Around 34,000 consultants in England have average NHS earnings of £134,000, with any private income in addition, with around 1,600 consultants earning more than £200,000 a year purely from NHS work.

Health officials said the union’s decision to strike just ahead of the August bank holiday weekend, when many staff are on leave, would have an “enormous” impact on patients.

‘Hit the NHS hard’

Dr Vin Diwakar, the NHS national medical director for secondary care, said: “This latest action will again hit the NHS hard, with almost all routine care being affected.

“It also comes at a time when many staff are taking annual leave, so teams are already stretched, and some parts of the country have seen warm weather this week, which usually leads to an additional rise in demand for services, so we would ask people to take the usual precautions.

“We are working closely with unions to ensure we prioritise urgent and emergency care for patients, as ever, but there is no doubt that it becomes harder each time to bring routine services back on track following strikes, and the cumulative effect after nearly nine months for patients, staff and the NHS as a whole is enormous.”

Consultants have already announced plans for two more days of walkouts on Sept 19 and 20 and will threaten a three-day strike to coincide with the Tory party conference on October 2, 3 and 4th.

Dr Vishal Sharma, BMA consultants committee chairman, said: “As government ministers gather in Manchester in the first week of October wouldn’t Mr Sunak like to be able to tell his colleagues and the public that he has resolved this dispute by offering consultants a deal that truly values the work we do, rather than apologising and making excuses for why he’s forced us out on strike once more?

“Consultants are clear that they’re prepared to take regular action and politicians must be left in no doubt that our dispute will not go away simply because they refuse to negotiate.”

It comes as a record 7.6 million people are on waiting lists, a rise of more than 400,000 since Rishi Sunak pledged to cut waits.

Almost one million appointments and procedures have been now cancelled as a result of strikes, with twice as many cases estimated to be affected, with hospitals avoiding scheduling procedures on strike days.

Danny Mortimer, deputy chief executive of NHS Confederation, said: “It’s too late to stop this walkout, but the failure to put an end to this situation has put the Prime Minister’s pledge to reduce waiting lists in real jeopardy; another round of industrial action after this one may deliver a knockout blow to backlog hopes.”

He said patients may face “severe delays” in coming days, with demand on A&E usually higher on bank holiday weekends - a situation which is likely to be exacerbated by the lack of routine hospital care in coming days.

‘We have listened, invested and remain open to non-pay issues’

By Steve Barclay

I know that this is an incredibly difficult time for the NHS. Staff are trying their hardest to cut waiting lists so patients can be seen quicker, but we’re seeing these efforts hampered by needless industrial action.

As we enter another week of strikes by consultants, I’m concerned about the long-term impact of strikes. With the BMA threatening “indefinite” action and announcing yet more strike dates into the autumn, I remain worried that the number of cancelled appointments will only keep rising and patients will continue to bear the brunt of the unions’ hard-line stance.

Health leaders have been vocal about the impact of strikes and their concern around this latest round has become more critical. NHS Providers have warned they will “pile on pressure”, Sir Stephen Powis has warned they could put patient care “at a standstill” and I know Telegraph readers share these concerns.

Indeed, these concerns are also shared by many NHS staff. I am acutely aware of the impact strikes have on hardworking staff who continue to go above and beyond and work tirelessly to provide excellent care for patients, with some consultants even cutting short their annual leave to cover for those on picket lines during the doctors in training strike last week. I am incredibly grateful to those staff who came forward to help protect patients and services.

So as we brace ourselves for the latest round of action by consultants, I want to remind those planning to strike that we have listened to the BMA, invested in our staff and remain open to discussing non-pay issues.

Firstly, we’re giving consultants a fair and reasonable pay rise of 6 per cent, on top of the 4.5 per cent they received last year, after we accepted the independent pay review body recommendations in full. Consultants are in the top 2 per cent of earners in the country, and this balances the need to keep inflation in check while ensuring they continue to receive fair and reasonable pay for their tremendously important work.

Inflation makes everyone poorer and it’s vital we ease the cost of living to support those on the lowest incomes who feel the pressure most acutely.

Our pay award means consultants will see average total NHS earnings of £134,000. And that’s just the average – some NHS consultants will take home significantly more including those who undertake work in the independent sector.

The Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB) is an independent group of industry experts who examine a range of evidence – from inflation rates to affordability – and they produce a recommendation based on what’s fair and reasonable. Unions themselves campaigned for the DDRB to ensure this process is fair and unbiased and for 60 years it has been a core pillar in determining doctors are paid fairly.

We’re working as quickly as possible to ensure they start to see this increase in their pay packets next month, which will be backdated to April.

Listened and delivered

We listened and delivered the BMA’s ask on pensions. We changed the annual allowance for tax-free pension saving, increasing it by 50 per cent to £60,000, and removed the £1 million lifetime cap. That means consultants can grow their pension by an additional £3,750 above inflation and tax-free each year.

Consultants enjoy one of the most generous pension schemes in the public sector. All in all, a newly-qualified consultant who retires at 65, having worked full-time throughout their career, could expect to receive an inflation-proof pension of around £78,000 per year.

Most would recognise this as an extremely fair deal as we seek to bring down inflation to support all families, most of whom will be on lower incomes than consultants, with the cost of living.

As the Prime Minister and I have made repeatedly clear, this pay award is final. There will be no more discussions on pay.

But I want to be clear: my door is open to discuss non-pay issues and listen to any concerns. So I urge the BMA to call an end to strikes and work constructively with the Government.

The BMA’s current pay demands are not feasible, and it would not be realistic for us to meet them without it affecting frontline patient care.

We both share a common goal: to provide the best possible care for patients. But these ongoing strikes are undermining that commitment, costing the NHS money and potentially putting patents at risk.

So let’s put an end to needless industrial action, and put patients first.

Steve Barclay is the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.