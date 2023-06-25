After striking deal with Putin, Prigozhin and his fighters abandon march on Moscow

Yevgeny Prigozhin talks to two senior Russian generals at the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, on June 24

In a bizarre turn of events, Wagner mercenary warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin on June 24 abruptly called off his fighters’ march on Moscow, saying he had reached agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to avoid “bloodshed.”

At the same time, officials in Minsk said a deal between Prigozhin and Putin, brokered by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, would see the Wagner warlord exiled to Belarus, those of his fighters that joined the march on Moscow amnestied, and the remaining Wagner mercenaries allowed to sign contracts with the regular Russian army.

Press spokespeople for Lukashenko said that he allegedly spent the whole day on June 24 negotiating with Prigozhin, and that the warlord had agreed to "stop movement through the territory of Russia," and his fighters were promised "security guarantees."

For most of the day on June 24 the world watched in fascination as Wagner mercenaries first captured the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, entered another regional capital further north – Voronezh – and then sent a column bristling with weapons north towards the Russian capital Moscow.

In video that appeared during the day, the column was seen apparently being attacked from the air. There were also videos with gunfire, apparently exchanges between Wagner mercenaries and government troops.

Speaking to senior Russian officers at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don after it was captured by his men, Prigozhin also claimed his fighters had shot down three helicopters. He called on the Russian military not to attack his column again.

The dramatic events unfolded on June 24 a day after Prigozhin claimed government forces had attack a Wagner base, killing many men, which he connected to his long-running feud with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Prigozhin has long-complained that Shoigu and Gerasimov were trying to hobble his force by denying it ammunition and supplies. In a series of vitriolic and expletive-laden rants in recent weeks, he has accused the two of incompetence in managing Russia’s full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine.

And in a recent video, Prigozhin also accused Shoigu of organizing the war in Ukraine in order to increase his rank to marshal, and to win another Hero of the Russian Federation award – the Russian state’s highest honor. He also said the number of casualties suffered by Russia in Ukraine, both in killed and wounded, were many times higher than the Russian Defense Ministry has admitted. He then threatened to March on Moscow to remove Shoigu and Gerasimov from their posts.

As the Wagner column advanced north towards Moscow, it appeared that government troops were either unwilling or unable to stop it, although there were reports of skirmishes and air strikes as the column raced towards the Russian capital.

There was some evidence, on video, of government troops setting up roadblocks and apparently creating a defensive perimeter along the Oka River, about 60 kilometers south of Moscow, and on highways closer to the Russian capital, just beyond its inner orbital ring-road.

But the Wagner column had not reached these defenses by the time the deal between Prigozhin and Putin was announced.

Later, the Wagner mercenaries were seen leaving the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, to enthusiastic applause from Russian civilians. The fighters were reported to be returning to their bases.

Later video from Rostov showed members of the public shouting “shame” and “traitors” at the police as they returned to the city – the police initially having fled when the Wagner mercenaries took control of Rostov-on-Don.

Prigozhin was also seen leaving the city in a black SUV, and his whereabouts are now unknown.

The rapid and dramatic turn of events in Russia left Russia-watchers struggling to explain what had just happened.

However, the standoff between the Wagner warlord and the Russian dictator seems to have left both wounded and weakened – Prigozhin having lost his power-base, the Wagner mercenary company, and forced into exile in Belarus, and Putin, after vowing to eliminate Prigozhin, being forced to cut a deal with Wagner warlord after government troops appeared unable to properly defend even the Russian capital.

