Striking hotel workers struck by ball bearings while picketing, California police say

Strikers picketing outside a Los Angeles hotel were pelted by steel ball bearings on at least two occasions, California police reported.

A woman and man in a picket line at the downtown hotel were hit by ball bearings around 10:15 a.m. Jan. 21, Los Angeles police said in a Jan. 27 news release. Both suffered ”minor” abrasions.

Ball bearings again struck three men picketing at the same hotel around 8:40 a.m. Jan. 22, police said. One man was treated at the scene for minor lacerations.

Investigators are asking the public for any information on the incidents and help identifying a suspect.

Police ask that anyone with information call 213-996-1839 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.

Labor disputes at Los Angeles-area hotels have been ongoing since July, KNBC reported. Workers seek higher pay, affordable health benefits and humane working conditions, union officials told the station.

Hotel operators told KNBC they are working with the union to reach an agreement.

