Striking the right note: The effort to find policy solutions to solve Nashville’s ‘creative culture crisis’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an effort to find policy solutions to curb the economic hardships facing people in the music industry in Nashville, a newly formed group is planning to conduct a census of creative workers in Middle Tennessee.

The Greater Nashville Music Census is made up of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Music Venue Alliance of Nashville, Belmont University, Broadway Entertainment Association, and the Nashville Musicians Association.

“Nashville is facing a creative culture crisis where this thing that we are so great at and so well known for is inching up to the edge of kind of losing the soul of our great city,” said singer-songwriter and musician advocate Jamie Kent. “We’re leaving behind the people that have made it famous because of affordability…because of the great economic development that we’ve been seeing, and we need a temperature check.”

The Greater Nashville Music Census plans to survey anyone and everyone who identifies as being part of the music industry in Davidson County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties.

“We know that the rising prices have pushed many of us to surrounding towns and cities and counties, but we still work here, we still identify with the national music scene, and we want to hear your voice,” Kent explained.

The census is part of a 20-city effort to find policy solutions to support people working in the creative space across the country, but this is the first time it will be conducted in Nashville.

The group is still working to find more partners for the project, but hopes to start conducting the census by late-February.

“We can’t just solve the housing crisis, right? So we have to get creative and solve other ways to make Nashville welcoming and supportive of being this great community for creatives,” Kent said.

Once completed, the Greater Nashville Music Census will analyze the data and work to what they find into policy proposals to bring to elected officials at the local, state, and federal level.

“When I moved here 12 years ago, we’re able to buy a house for under $200,000. That can’t happen anymore, right? So we have to figure out other ways to make Music City music friendly for those of us who are chasing the dream here,” Kent said.

Kent added all the data they gather will also be publicly available for anyone who is interested to review.

