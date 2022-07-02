Striking Paris airport workers call new walkout on July 8-10

French airport workers on strike to demand salary hike at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Striking Paris airport workers said on Saturday they would stage another walkout at the French capital's main international hub from July 8-10 to press their pay demands, signalling further disruption for early summer travellers.

Ground staff at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport have staged a series of strikes to demand a wage hike to cushion the pain of inflation, emboldened by booming demand for air travel and staff shortages caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current walkout, which began on Thursday, is due to continue until Sunday, though France's civil aviation authority said less disruption was expected.

Airport operator ADP had offered staff a 4% pay rise if they agreed to end the strike on Friday, but workers rejected the offer, a union representative told Reuters.

"A majority of workers think the offer is not good enough," said Daniel Bertone, who represents the CGT union. "They don't trust management and they don't accept the 'it's this or nothing' blackmail."

"We notified the management of a new strike plan from the 8th until the 10th of July," Bertone added.

Staff of Paris airports' subcontractors plan other strikes from July 13-17.

On Saturday, one in five flights were cancelled between 0500 GMT and 1200 GMT.

Air France said it maintained all of its long distance flights and 90% of its mid-distance services.

(Reporting by Caroline Pailliez; Writing by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Helen Popper)

Recommended Stories

  • How I Made It in Crypto: Life as a Play-to-Earn Guilder

    Spraky practically lost his voice during a video chat with me from the Philippines in late June. It’s been spent talking with hordes of members from his play-to-earn gaming community, whom he’s met while traveling around the country from Baguio to Cebu City. “We’re planning to do this every month in different major cities here in the Philippines,” he said.

  • Dubai Is the Newest Hedge Fund Hotspot

    (Bloomberg) -- After attracting crypto firms, property investors and Russian billionaires, Dubai is drawing a new crowd: hedge fund managers. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapIzzy Englander’s Millennium Management has gro

  • World’s 6th Biggest Economy Hit By EM Investor Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors reeling from the brutal emerging markets selloff over the past six months again fled the rupee as India’s currency hit new lows, prompting the government to curb gold imports and oil exports to arrest a widening deficit. Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Fina

  • Where South Carolina, Clemson finished in this year’s Learfield Directors Cup rankings

    Both schools both saw points boosts from their respective national title wins.

  • U.S. Supreme Court throws out rulings that invalidated abortion laws

    The U.S. Supreme Court, in the aftermath of its decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, on Thursday threw out lower court rulings that invalidated three abortion laws at the state level. All three laws - from Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana - were blocked by lower courts based on Roe and the subsequent 1992 ruling that reaffirmed it.

  • Biden administration weighs stablecoin regulation outside of traditional banks

    Officials are now considering regulating stablecoins using structures other than traditional banks as crypto regulatory proposals continue to evolve.

  • SAS and its pilots extend wage talks until Monday

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Scandinavian airline SAS and its pilots have agreed to extend their wage talks until Monday in the hope of averting a strike, a company executive told reporters on Saturday. Close to 1,000 pilots in Denmark, Sweden and Norway plan to strike if talks break down, according to the unions, which SAS had said could leave some 30,000 passengers stranded each day. "We need to sleep, none of us have slept for a really long time," SAS' lead negotiator Marianne Hernaes told reporters after the latest round of talks which ran through the night.

  • Venus Williams teamed with Jamie Murray after she ‘saw grass and got excited’

    The 23-time grand-slam champion has never won the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon.

  • Celebrating the business of the Grateful Dead this July 4th: Morning Brief

    The inside story of the business of the Grateful Dead.

  • Zilingo’s Ousted CEO Ankiti Bose Resigns From Startup’s Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte’s former Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose said she stepped down from her post as director due to lack of access to information.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesBose said the board failed to show he

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines' dream to fix up Waco is pushing it out of locals' reach

    An Insider reporter traveled to Waco, Texas, and found the reality was different from the version shown on Chip and Joanna Gaines' TV shows.

  • 3 police officers killed in Kentucky by suspect with rifle

    Three law enforcement officers were killed and five wounded in eastern Kentucky when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, authorities said. Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia. The responding officers encountered “pure hell” when they arrived on the scene, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters Friday afternoon.

  • Feds Detail Frantic Texts Between Driver and Organizer of Doomed Migrant Truck

    Anderson County Sheriff's OfficeA 28-year-old Texas man accused of orchestrating the horrific smuggling operation that killed 53 migrants this week frantically texted the driver when the truck went off the radar and later admitted to a confidential informant he had no idea the air conditioning had failed in the sweltering big rig, the feds say.Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested Tuesday on a trafficking charge involving death that could result in life in prison or the death penalty after migran

  • Here's The History Of 8 Different Sayings You Probably Use, But Have No Idea Why

    Some of these are actually pretty dark.View Entire Post ›

  • A 4-year-old Black girl became the poster child for a pro life anti-abortion group. Her mom had no idea until she saw the billboard.

    Tricia Fraser was outraged when her child's photo appeared on an anti-abortion ad in 2011 without her consent. After Roe v. Wade's reversal, she's madder.

  • No Fourth of July fireworks? California cities cancel pyrotechnics shows amid investigation

    Lancaster, Palmdale, La Puente and Lynwood were forced to cancel or revise their shows after the state fire marshal raided a vendor's warehouse.

  • Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation

    A Texas inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. In a letter sent Wednesday, Gonzales’ lawyers, Thea Posel and Raoul Schonemann, asked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to grant a 30-day reprieve so the inmate can be considered a living donor “to someone who is in urgent need of a kidney transplant.”

  • Suspects sought from attempted homicide at San Jose convenience store

    The people seen in this surveillance footage from a San Jose convenience store are wanted for their alleged involvement in an incident in which one of the men fired a gun at the head of the store clerk who had stopped him from stealing a case of beer.

  • This L.A. restaurant was excited to open. Then the graffiti and protests happened

    Dunsmoor, an upscale new restaurant in L.A.'s Glassell Park neighborhood, was hit with protests and "Gentrification Is Genocide" graffiti on opening night.

  • Humane Animal Rescue gives positive update on dog that was neglected, abandoned

    The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh provided a positive update on a dog who was abandoned and nearly starved in Crescent Township.