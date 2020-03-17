Striking photos show Chinese officials on horseback traveling to the country's most remote areas to warn people about the coronavirus

Border guards and medics during a patrol and visit to remote nomad families in Fuyun county, Altay, in northwest China's Xinjiang region, on February 19.

Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

News about the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 182,000 people, has reached the most faraway corners of the world.

Even in remote parts of China's northwestern Xinjiang region, nomad families are being educated about the illness COVID-19.

These photos, taken February 19, capture how Chinese officials traveled to these regions on horseback to promote awareness about the virus.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

With the novel coronavirus having infected more than 182,000 people in 150 countries, warnings about the pandemic have spread to almost every corner of the world.

The new coronavirus, first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has also affected every province and region of China.

Even in the country's most remote regions, the police had to ride on horseback through snowy conditions to reach nomad communities and inform them about the dangers of the virus.

Striking photos that were taken February 19, when China was still recording thousands of cases a day, show what that looked like.

The Altay prefecture, located in China's northwestern Xinjiang region, is one of the most remote areas in the world.



altay china coronavirus More

Xinhua/Song Yanhua via Getty Images

The region of Xinjiang is home to the Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic minority being heavily surveilled by the Chinese government. Uighurs refer to the region as East Turkestan.

Xinjiang's major cities are easily accessible, but its more remote regions are not.

To travel from Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, to Altay, it takes about one hour by plane, nine hours by day bus, 12 hours by night bus, and about 14 hours by train, according to Reuters.

Related Video: Pathologists Debunk 13 Myths About the Coronavirus

Source: Reuters



On February 19, as coronavirus cases across China were spiking, authorities traveled through rough, snowy conditions to reach the prefecture's most isolated nomad families.



Xinjiang province China coronavirus 2 More

Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images



Wearing face masks and even hazmat suits, police officers, military troops, and medical workers had to trek through deep snow, sometimes on foot ...



Xinjiang province China coronavirus More

Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images



... and other times on horseback.



altay regions coronavirus china More

Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images



Once they reached the nomad families, the police measured their temperatures ...

