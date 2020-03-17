Striking photos show Chinese officials on horseback traveling to the country's most remote areas to warn people about the coronavirus

Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
- News about the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 182,000 people, has reached the most faraway corners of the world.
- Even in remote parts of China's northwestern Xinjiang region, nomad families are being educated about the illness COVID-19.
- These photos, taken February 19, capture how Chinese officials traveled to these regions on horseback to promote awareness about the virus.
With the novel coronavirus having infected more than 182,000 people in 150 countries, warnings about the pandemic have spread to almost every corner of the world.
The new coronavirus, first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has also affected every province and region of China.
Even in the country's most remote regions, the police had to ride on horseback through snowy conditions to reach nomad communities and inform them about the dangers of the virus.
Striking photos that were taken February 19, when China was still recording thousands of cases a day, show what that looked like.
The Altay prefecture, located in China's northwestern Xinjiang region, is one of the most remote areas in the world.
Xinhua/Song Yanhua via Getty Images
The region of Xinjiang is home to the Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic minority being heavily surveilled by the Chinese government. Uighurs refer to the region as East Turkestan.
Xinjiang's major cities are easily accessible, but its more remote regions are not.
To travel from Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, to Altay, it takes about one hour by plane, nine hours by day bus, 12 hours by night bus, and about 14 hours by train, according to Reuters.
On February 19, as coronavirus cases across China were spiking, authorities traveled through rough, snowy conditions to reach the prefecture's most isolated nomad families.
Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Wearing face masks and even hazmat suits, police officers, military troops, and medical workers had to trek through deep snow, sometimes on foot ...
Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
... and other times on horseback.
Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images
Once they reached the nomad families, the police measured their temperatures ...
Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
... and also informed them about ways to try to prevent the virus from spreading.
Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
