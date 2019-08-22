Striking photos show the devastation wreaked by record-breaking fires in the Amazon rainforest

Bruno Kelly/Reuters





Nearly 10,000 fiery infernos are raging across the Amazon, razing tropical vegetation and trees.

Since August 15, more than 9,500 new forest fires have started across Brazil, primarily in the Amazon rainforest basin. The largest state in Brazil, Amazonas, has declared a state of emergency. Smoke from the recent fires spread thousands of miles this week, darkening the sky in São Paulo on Monday.

This year so far, scientists have recorded more than 74,000 fires in Brazil — nearly double 2018's total of about 40,000 fires. The surge marks an 83% increase in wildfires over the same period of 2018, Brazil's National Institute for Space Research reported.

As the world's largest rainforest, the Amazon plays a crucial role in keeping our planet's carbon-dioxide levels in check. Plants and trees take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen back into the air in their process of photosynthesis. This is why the Amazon, which covers 2.1 million square miles, is often referred to as the "lungs of the planet": The forest produces 20% of the oxygen in our planet's atmosphere.

Not only has the Amazon been hit hard by fires this summer, it also experienced record-breaking deforestation last month. In July, the rainforest lost an area more than twice the area of Tokyo.

If too much of the Amazon disappears, that could trigger a "dieback," in which the Amazon is transformed into savannah-like habitat and in the process releases 140 billions tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

These images show what the devastation in the Amazon looks like.

The map below shows every fire that's started across Brazil since August 13, 2019.

Courtesy of Global Forest Watch

Source: Brazil's National Institute for Space Research, Global Forest Watch







NASA satellites have also spotted the many fires raging in the western Brazilian Amazon.

NASA





According to Reuters, parts of the rainforest smell like a barbecue.